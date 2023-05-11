Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its First Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HOUSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Stellus Capital Management (PRNewsfoto/Stellus Capital Management, LLC)
Stellus Capital Management (PRNewsfoto/Stellus Capital Management, LLC)(PRNewswire)

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated: "We are pleased to report solid results in the first quarter in which we generated $0.48 per share of net investment income and maintained net asset value. During the quarter we made three new investments and one investment in an existing portfolio company, and had one payoff, totaling net portfolio growth of $7 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $165 million at fair value. On March 14, 2023, we declared our first quarter dividend of $0.42 per share which was covered by net investment income and represents an annualized dividend yield of 11.4%."








FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022



Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income


$2.64

$0.48


$0.08

$0.03

Net unrealized loss included in earnings


(0.06)

(0.01)


(0.11)

(0.04)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$2.58

$0.47


(0.03)

(0.01)

Distributions


(2.31)

(0.42)


Other weighted average share adjustments(1)


(0.01)


Net asset value


85.7

$14.68


80.3

$14.76

Weighted average shares outstanding



5,501,765



2,333,334







(1)

Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.






PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY





($ in millions)












As of


As of



March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Investments at fair value


$164.8


$157.5

Total assets


$174.4


$174.4

Net assets


$85.7


$80.3

Shares outstanding


5,832,979


5,483,433

Net asset value per share


$14.68


$14.64








Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022

New investments


$17.1


$38.0

Repayments of investments


(9.8)


(0.5)

Net activity


$7.3


$37.5

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 totaled $4.9 million and $0.4 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 totaled $3.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, net of $1.0 million and $0.3 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.6 million and $0.1 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.4 million (net of $0.1 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange) and $0.0 million, respectively, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $1.7 million and $0.1 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million for both periods, and other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively.

Net investment income was $2.6 million and $0.1 million, or $0.48 and $0.03 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 of 5,501,765 and 2,333,334, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($0.1) million for both the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $2.6 million and $(0.0) million, or $0.47 and ($0.01) per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 of 5,501,765 and 2,333,334, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $50.0 million on a committed basis. On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), however, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $45.0 million and $80.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility", together with the Commitment Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $130.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $31.0 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended March 31, 2023:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


 Instrument Type

New Investment


January 31, 2023


Red's All Natural, LLC


Premium frozen food manufacturer


$

4,900,742


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

318,998


Equity

New Investment


March 15, 2023


Cerebro Buyer, LLC


Manufacturer of single-use electrodes for medical procedures


$

2,114,000


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

478,771


Revolver commitment









$

184,925


Equity









$

34,135


Equity

Add-On Investment


March 27, 2023


BDS Solutions Intermediateco, LLC*


Leading provider of outsourced marketing services


$

653,070


Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment


March 31, 2023


American Refrigeration, LLC


Provider of industrial refrigeration installation and maintenance services


$

3,736,348


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

1,243,392


Revolver commitment









$

482,132


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

91,031


Equity







*

Existing portfolio company

The Company received proceeds from payoffs from the following portfolio companies for the three months ended March 31, 2023:











Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Proceeds Received


 Instrument Type

Full Repayment


March 29, 2023


AIP ATCO Buyer, LLC


$

8,823,357


First lien term loan

Events Subsequent to March 31, 2023

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through May 11, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2023:













Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


April 14, 2023


 BLP Buyer, Inc.*


Distributor of lifting solutions


$

781,051


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

102,981


Equity

Add-On Investment


April 17, 2023


Axis Portable Air, LLC*


Air conditioning, heating, and air quality equipment rental company


$

854,937


Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment


April 28, 2023


Impact Home Services, LLC


Residential, garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider


$

2,680,423


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

735,885


Revolver commitment









$

175,908


Equity

New Investment


May 1, 2023


RIA Advisory, LLC


Provider of Oracle software implementation services


$

4,173,954


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

683,288


Revolver commitment









$

193,866


Equity

Credit Facility

On April 26, 2023, the Company entered into an increase agreement to the September 30, 2022 by and between the Company, as the borrower and Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders. The increase agreement amends the Credit Facility and increases the maximum commitment amount under the Credit Facility from $130,000,000 to $150,000,000 on a committed basis.

The outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility as of May 11, 2023 was $45,000,000 and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $39,650,000.

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since March 31, 2023, the Company sold 339,316 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $14.68 per share for aggregate proceeds of $5.0 million, which includes less than $0.1 million of Organizational Expense Allocation pursuant to the Immediate Share Issuance Agreement. The sale of common shares of beneficial interest was made pursuant to subscription agreements entered into by the Company and its shareholders. Additionally, the Company entered into a Capital Draw Down Subscription Agreement for an aggregate of $5.0 million in undrawn commitments. Under the terms of the subscription agreements, are required to fund drawdowns to purchase shares of common stock up to the amount of their respective capital commitments on an as-needed basis with a minimum of ten days' prior notice to shareholders.

Since March 31, 2023, the Company also issued 10,629 common shares of beneficial interest under the DRIP.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)




March 31, 2023






(unaudited)


December 31, 2022

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $165,413,414 and $158,022,677, respectively)


$

164,829,686


$

157,504,755

Cash and cash equivalents



7,690,197



15,469,823

Other receivable



16,200



Interest receivable



1,260,895



1,030,274

Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



364,274



165,638

Deferred offering costs



93,643



54,394

Related party receivable



59,271



9,620

Prepaid expenses



96,495



133,004

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



23,834



26,996

Total Assets


$

174,434,495


$

174,394,504

LIABILITIES







Credit Facilities payable


$

74,807,833


$

79,448,134

Short-term loan payable



4,500,000



11,250,000

Related party payable



5,000,000



Dividends payable



2,306,409



1,809,533

Unearned revenue



535,226



539,634

Income incentive fee payable



621,306



328,196

Interest payable



669,021



563,241

Administrative services payable



140,522



66,064

Income tax payable



15,306



7,471

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



187,202



119,274

Total Liabilities


$

88,782,825


$

94,131,547

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets


$

85,651,670


$

80,262,957

NET ASSETS







Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares authorized; 5,832,979 and 5,483,433 issued and outstanding, respectively)


$

58,330


$

54,834

Paid-in capital



86,066,803



80,950,845

Total distributable loss



(473,463)



(742,722)

Net Assets


$

85,651,670


$

80,262,957

Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

174,434,495


$

174,394,504

Net Asset Value Per Share


$

14.68


$

14.64

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)




Three Months Ended




March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022


INVESTMENT INCOME








Interest income


$

4,731,952


$

359,011


Other income



176,069



10,743


Total Investment Income


$

4,908,021


$

369,754


OPERATING EXPENSES








Management fees


$

601,839


$

92,289


Income incentive fees



439,666




Professional fees



211,808



108,588


Organization costs



1,000



90,184


Amortization of deferred offering costs



57,623



34,877


Administrative services expenses



93,760



68,142


Trustees' fees



40,000



38,000


Insurance expense



20,084



20,301


Valuation fees



17,659




Interest expense and other fees



1,703,503



72,767


Income tax expense



7,835




Other general and administrative expenses



43,520



17,977


Total Operating Expenses


$

3,238,297


$

543,125


Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)


$

(968,275)


$

(250,222)


Net Operating Expenses


$

2,270,022


$

292,903


Net Investment Income


$

2,637,999


$

76,851


Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


$

3,475


$


Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled non-affiliated investments



(72,026)



(108,048)


Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations



6,220




Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations


$

2,575,668


$

(31,197)


Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.48


$

0.03


Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.47


$

(0.01)


Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted



5,501,765



2,333,334


Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.42


$


STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)




Common Shares of












Beneficial Interest





Total





Number of 


Par


Paid-in 


distributable





shares


value


capital


loss


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2021



$


$


$

(532,845)


$

(532,845)

Net investment loss








76,851



76,851

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments











(108,048)




Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


2,333,334



23,333



34,976,667





3,500,000

Balances at March 31, 2022


2,333,334


$

23,333


$

34,976,667


$

(564,042)


$

34,435,958
















Balances at December 31, 2022


5,483,433


$

54,834


$

80,950,845


$

(742,722)


$

80,262,957

Net investment income








2,637,999



2,637,999

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








3,475



3,475

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(72,026)



(72,026)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations








6,220



6,220

Distributions from net investment income








(2,306,409)



(2,306,409)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


349,546



3,496



5,115,958





5,119,454

Balances at March 31, 2023


5,832,979


$

58,330


$

86,066,803


$

(473,463)


$

85,651,670

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)










Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022


Cash flows from Operating Activities







Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$

2,575,668


$

(31,197)


Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:







Purchases of investments


(17,104,559)



(38,042,681)


Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments


9,823,196



457,829


Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments


72,026



108,048


Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations


(6,220)




Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net


(106,212)



(12,063)


Amortization of loan structure fees


156,894



47,368


Amortization of deferred offering costs


57,623



34,877


Changes in other assets and liabilities







Increase in interest receivable


(230,621)



(161,594)


Increase in other receivable


(16,200)



(30)


Increase in related party receivable


(49,651)




Increase in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor


(198,636)



(157,933)


Decrease in prepaid expenses


36,509



20,185


Increase in related party payable


5,000,000




Decrease in due to affiliate




(460,085)


Increase in trustees' fees payable




38,000


Increase in administrative services payable


74,458



63,975


Increase in interest payable


105,780



25,399


Increase in income incentive fees payable


293,110




(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue


(4,408)



185,844


Increase in income tax payable


7,835




Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities


67,928



403,148


Net Cash Provided (Used) in Operating Activities

$

554,520


$

(37,480,910)


Cash flows from Financing Activities







Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$

5,119,454


$

35,000,000


Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued


(96,872)



(76,195)


Stockholder distributions paid


(1,809,533)




Borrowings under Credit Facilities


49,500,000



34,000,000


Repayments of Credit Facilities


(54,115,000)




Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities


(182,195)



(293,382)


Short-term loan repayments


(6,750,000)




Net Cash (Used) Provided by Financing Activities

$

(8,334,146)


$

68,630,423


Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

(7,779,626)


$

31,149,513


Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of period


15,469,823




Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

7,690,197


$

31,149,513


Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities







Cash paid for interest expense

$

1,440,829


$


Increase in deferred offering costs


39,249



41,319


Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan


119,453




Increase in dividends payable


496,876




View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellus-private-credit-bdc-reports-results-for-its-first-fiscal-quarter-ended-march-31-2023-301822885.html

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.