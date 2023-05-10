MARIA BECERRA, ONE OF THE MOST STREAMED ARTISTS IN LATIN AMERICA, SIGNS WITH WARNER MUSIC LATINA IN NEW JOINT VENTURE WITH 300 ENTERTAINMENT

The multi-nominated artist is one of the top five most listened to female Latin artists and one of the most prolific in ticket sales having just performed in front of 100,000 people at Lollapalooza in Argentina.

MIAMI, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin GRAMMY nominated Argentine superstar, Maria Becerra, joins Warner Music Latina's artist roster – alongside Warner Music Group labelmate 300 Entertainment – to take her career to the next level. In a short time-span, Maria Becerra has become an undeniable global force, positioning herself as one of the top five most listened to female Latin artists on Spotify's Top Global charts. "La Nena de Argentina" just received the Visionary award at Billboard's inaugural Latin Women in Music gala, and has won numerous awards and received multiple nominations (Latin GRAMMYs, Latin American Music Awards, MTV MIAW, Premios Tu Música Urbano and Premio Lo Nuestro, among others), selling out concerts around the world. In March, she gave a blowout performance at the closing of the prestigious Lollapalooza festival in Argentina, where she dazzled more than 100,000 spectators and recently sold out her show at the emblematic Movistar Arena in Chile.

MARIA BECERRA SIGNS WITH WARNER MUSIC LATINA IN NEW JOINT VENTURE WITH 300 ENTERTAINMENT

Maria Becerra signed to 300 Entertainment in 2020, becoming the first Latin artist to join the label's roster. Since then, she released her debut album Animal which showcased her versatility as an artist and led her to take over four out of the top five spots on Argentina's Billboard Hot 100 chart. Months later, she also landed her first Top 10 on Billboard's Tropical Airplay chart with her collaboration with Prince Royce, "Te Espero."

Maria has truly taken the industry by storm, becoming one of the most sought-after artists and has collaborated with stars such as Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Prince Royce, Manuel Turizo, Pablo Alboran, Zion & Lennox, Tini, and Becky G, among many others. Becerra already counts with over 20 million monthly listeners, has accumulated over 4 billion streams on Spotify, and has amassed over 3 billion views on YouTube. There is no doubt that Maria Becerra will continue to cement her claim as one of the most influential figures in the Latin Urban genre with her unique musical versatility, sensuality, and her lyrical prowess.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Warner Music Latina family. I know that together we will achieve incredible things and that this union will allow me to go even further in my career and solidify my global expansion," commented Maria Becerra. "I'm honored to be part of their roster and look forward to working with such a skilled and talented team," concluded La Nena de Argentina.

"It's an honor to have Maria Becerra join us at Warner Music Latina. She's a standout artist with a strong team behind her, and her past successes are a testament to that. We're excited to continue the path that was started by 300 Entertainment and Kevin's team, and are very excited for our future together." shared Alejandro Duque, President, Warner Music Latin America.

Jose Levy, Becerra's manager, thanked 300 Entertainment for their unconditional support since the beginning of Maria's career. "We are very happy and deeply grateful to 300 Entertainment, Kevin Liles, and his entire team, for the support they have provided Maria since the beginning, because due to their dedication, efforts and teamwork, Maria has been able to achieve the success she celebrates today, which leads us to this important next step with Warner Music Latina, spearheaded by Alejandro Duque, to continue growing with the next albums."

"It's been amazing to see the growth of Maria as an artist, and I'm so proud of everything that we've been able to accomplish together so far," said Kevin Liles, Chairman and CEO, 300 Elektra Entertainment. "Tapping into the vast, global reach of our Warner Music Group family with the addition of Warner Music Latina – led by Alejandro Duque - to the team behind her, there is absolutely no limit on where she can go. That's the power of #biggerfamilybusiness."

To wrap up a great 2022, Maria Becerra released her highly anticipated album La Nena De Argentina, which consists of 13 songs that explore different genres like bachata, cumbia, pop, reggaeton, trap, acoustic ballads, and many more. Prior to the release of her critically-acclaimed album, Becerra released her album Animal in 2022 which garnered her a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2021 Latin GRAMMY Awards, and shortly after caught the attention of global superstar, J Balvin, who enlisted her for the hit record "Qué Más Pues", which to date is one of his most streamed tracks on Spotify and led her to her debut performance at the world-renowned 2022 GRAMMY Awards.

Currently, Maria Becerra is getting geared up for her much-anticipated tour that will take her through numerous countries in Latin America and Europe, including Mexico, Spain, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Bolivia, among many others, where she will continue to delight her fans with her unparalleled live show, talent and charisma. Details of this exciting tour will be announced in the coming days. Maria is also currently working on new music that is slated to release soon.

