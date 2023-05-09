VAPORESSO Turns Heads at Egypt Vape Expo, Bags Top Award

CAIRO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a world-leading vaping brand, stole the show at the recent Egypt Vape Expo held at the Cairo International Convention Center, showcased the technical prowess of its latest products. This event marked the first legal e-cigarette expo in the Egyptian market and attracted many players from B2B channels in North Africa and the Middle East. VAPORESSO's new LUXE XR MAX and XROS 3 NANO devices were the main showstoppers at the exhibition.

VAPORESSO's LUXE XR MAX is a small device that packs a big vape punch. The product comes equipped with a GTX COIL to deliver precise flavors using advanced technology that provide a futuristic sensory experience. On the other hand, the XROS 3 NANO is a compact and portable device with extended battery life and exceptional flavor performances. Both products drew an overwhelmingly positive response from those in attendance, with their innovative features particularly appreciated by the crowd.

VAPORESSO 's participation in the Egypt Vape Expo is part of the company's efforts to further strengthen brand awareness in the local and regional market. The event also served as a platform for the company to connect with players from the numerous B2B channels in North Africa and the Middle East, thereby accelerating the company's expansion into overseas markets.

In recognition of VAPORESSO's innovative technology and exceptional product design, the company received the top award at the event - the Best Technology Award. This award highlights the company's commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative vaping products to customers around the world.

VAPORESSO is proud to be a global leader in the vaping industry, with a wide range of products that cater to different consumer preferences. From the TARGET to the ZERO, the XROS series, and the LUXE X family, the company's products have been praised by customers in the Middle East and Africa for their exceptional performance, reliability, and design.

The Egypt Vape Expo serves as another grand success for VAPORESSO at overseas events. The company has been prolific at actively participating in the biggest vaping events around the world, showcasing its latest products and technologies to potential customers. With the success of this event, VAPORESSO is poised to continue expanding into the international market and providing exceptional vaping experiences to consumers worldwide.

For more information about VAPORESSO's products and technologies, please visit the company's website at https://www.vaporesso.com/.

