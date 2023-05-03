SoundOff Signal Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Sales & Marketing

HUDSONVILLE, Mich, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundOff Signal, a global leader in vehicle LED lighting, controls systems, and electronic warning solutions for the emergency vehicle, amber, and government markets, announced today that Teresa Esshaki has joined SoundOff Signal's senior leadership team as Chief Financial Officer and Marni Epstein has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Esshaki comes to SoundOff with more than 20 years of experience in global finance operations. She brings comprehensive achievements and a proven track record of building, structuring, and shaping the most complex businesses and processes. Esshaki has held key leadership positions working for Fortune 500 companies and multibillion-dollar global industries such as Arrow Electronics, Meritor, Resources Global Professionals, and DaimlerChrysler within finance and operations. Further, she has worked in multiple industries, such as manufacturing, information technology, higher education, and professional services. Esshaki earned a master's degree in business administration from Walsh College and a bachelor of arts from the University of Michigan.

Epstein will take on the responsibility for domestic sales in addition to her marketing and product management responsibilities. This promotion to Vice President of Sales and Marketing comes after more than five years of success at SoundOff in the areas of marketing, product management, and more recently, international sales.

"We are excited to elevate our leadership team as we continue to grow in our markets," said Bryan Nyeholt, President & CEO. "The past several years have been challenging, but our focus on our strategic direction, customer needs, and operational excellence has enabled us to thrive during these times, which validates our commitment to strong leadership and continued investment in our people and culture."

About SoundOff Signal

SoundOff Signal is a world-class manufacturer of high-quality vehicle lighting and control safety solutions serving a wide range of customers globally. Its employees create intelligent, efficient, and smartly designed safety solutions that work seamlessly to improve vehicle visibility when needed most. The company is committed to its customers and employees by creating value through a strategic focus on innovation and quality within our business segments, leading to more than 30 years of substantial growth. For additional information, please visit www.soundoffsignal.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

