Fusion Homes Names International Design Firm "Sasaki" as Urban Designer for the Guelph Innovation District (GID)

GID will become a touchstone for innovation and sustainability across Canada.

GUELPH, ON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fusion Homes , a leading home builder based in Guelph, Ontario, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sasaki, an award-winning planning and design firm, as the urban designer for the Guelph Innovation District (GID).

GID 3D Aerial (CNW Group/Fusion Homes) (PRNewswire)

With over 4,000 completed homes across Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo and London, Fusion Homes' acquisition of the GID in December 2021 was a significant milestone for the city of Guelph, offering a unique opportunity to create a sustainable and innovative mixed-use development that addresses the housing supply challenges and creates thousands of jobs for the community.

Sasaki will be a key contributor in bringing Fusion Homes' visionary plan to life. Recognized globally, Sasaki has extensive experience designing inspirational and forward-looking innovation districts across the world, including the Harvard Enterprise Research Campus and the Monterrey Tec Innovation District in Mexico. With offices around the world, Fusion is excited to add Sasaki's innovative approach to design to deliver an exceptional community for Guelph.

"Sasaki's holistic, interdisciplinary expertise and their commitment to sustainability, placemaking, and livability align perfectly with Fusion Homes' vision for the Guelph Innovation District," said Lee Piccoli, CEO, and Founder of Fusion Homes. "We are excited to partner with them and our local experts to create a sustainable and innovative mixed-use development that aligns with the community's goals and vision - while defying expectations through the use of cutting-edge sustainability technology and strategies."

"We are thrilled to join the Fusion Homes team on this remarkable initiative. The strategic location of the site and its dramatic relationship to the larger context of Guelph offers an inspiring setting to bring together our ideas, experience, and enthusiasm for the new Guelph Innovation District," said Dennis Pieprz, Principal Urban Designer at Sasaki. "We will work closely with the team to create a forward-looking sustainable vision that will make this place one of the most desirable places to live, work, learn, and play."

Bordered by Stone Road East, Victoria Road South and the Eramosa River, the GID is a 325+ acre site that connects the growing South End and Historic Downtown Guelph Core. It is estimated that the new development will add 6,000+ new residents, and associated benefits, like new business opportunities, entertainment and recreational options.

For more information on Fusion Homes, please visit fusionhomes.com. For more information on Sasaki, please visit sasaki.com.

ABOUT FUSION HOMES

Fusion Homes is a homebuilder dedicated to guiding customers through their Home Buying Journey. Fusion Homes believes their role in the journey extends well-beyond selling and building. They curate and guide customers through the Home Buying Journey ensuring all steps are clearly laid out, that stressful moments are removed and that the journey is truly unique and personal for every buyer. Established in 1999 by Lee Piccoli, thousands of families now live in Fusion-built homes across Southwestern Ontario. Fusion Homes' commitment to their customers is exemplified by receiving an unprecedented six Tarion Awards of Customer Satisfaction. Fusion Homes promises to help every customer love the journey. For more information, visit fusionhomes.com .

Find us on social!

@fusion.homes

Fusion Homes

Fusion Homes Logo (CNW Group/Fusion Homes) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fusion Homes