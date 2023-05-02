SuperMoney Hits $10B Loan Requests and 1M Members on 10th Anniversary

SuperMoney celebrates its 10th anniversary with major milestones.

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperMoney, a leading financial services comparison marketplace, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with some major milestones: $10 billion in loan requests processed and nearly 1 million registered members.

SuperMoney (PRNewswire)

$10 billion in loan requests processed and nearly 1 million registered members.

Originally founded in 2013, SuperMoney launched its multi-lender loan offer engine in 2017, which now includes dozens of direct lending partner integrations. These lending partners include financial brands such as LendingClub, America's largest marketplace lender, and Pentagon Federal Credit Union, America's second-largest credit union.

Over the last decade, the SuperMoney ecosystem has expanded beyond lending to help consumers compare products in over 50 financial services verticals to become a leader in comparison shopping for checking , savings , mortgage , debt consolidation , and more.

SuperMoney achieved all of this without raising venture capital. Instead, the team bootstrapped the company from the ground up, building a profitable and sustainable business.

Because of its strong foundation, SuperMoney has managed to grow exponentially during some of the most challenging times in history. SuperMoney was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for 2021 and 2022 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list of fastest-growing technology companies in North America for 2022.

"We're proud to have reached this major milestone of $10 billion in loan requests and to have been serving consumers for 10 years," said SuperMoney's founder and CEO, Miron Lulic. "We're on a long-term mission to relieve financial stress for consumers."

About SuperMoney

Founded in 2013, SuperMoney is a leading platform for financial decision-making. Through its financial services marketplace and embedded finance solutions, SuperMoney provides a one-stop platform for consumers to discover, compare, and transact with leading financial service providers such as Chase, Citi, PNC Bank, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, and Penfed Credit Union. SuperMoney's marketplace is built to reach every American consumer in a way that gives them more choices, greater transparency, and the chance to build long-term financial health. SuperMoney was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for 2021 and 2022 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list of fastest-growing technology companies in North America for 2022. SuperMoney is SOC2/Type II certified for data security by the AICPA. Learn more at http://www.supermoney.com .

Media Contact

Media Contact, SuperMoney, 1 800-524-5175, press@supermoney.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SuperMoney