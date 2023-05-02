Amphista Therapeutics Expands Senior Team and Announces Appointment of Louise Modis as Chief Scientific Officer and Ian Churcher as Chief Technology Officer

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphista Therapeutics, a leader in next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD), today announced that Louise Modis, PhD, has joined the company as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Ian Churcher, DPhil, will transition to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In his new role, Ian will focus on leading the continued development of the company's proprietary degrader platform alongside Louise who will lead drug discovery to further build the company's portfolio of targeted protein degrader therapeutics.

"Amphista is growing rapidly as we continue to advance our TPD Eclipsys™ platform and pipeline. In light of this, we are expanding our senior team with the appointment of Louise. I am delighted that Ian has accepted the role of CTO so he can focus on his depth of expertise in TPD technologies whilst Louise brings a great breadth of experience in advancing drug discovery programs from target identification through to clinical proof-of-concept," said CEO, Nicola Thompson.

Louise has more than 20 years' experience in R&D across a range of modalities and therapeutic areas and joins Amphista from the CSO position at Mogrify. Previously, Louise was VP and Discovery Performance Unit head and sponsor of the Immunology Network at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Prior to GSK, Louise held scientific leadership roles at Boehringer Ingelheim and Millennium Pharmaceuticals. Louise received her PhD from EMBL in Heidelberg, Germany.

"Amphista has a truly differentiated approach to TPD and I am thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time," said Louise. "I look forward to working with Ian and the wider team to continue to build the pipeline across different therapy areas."

Ian said, "The rapid scientific progress we have made means it is the right time to broaden our senior team. I am looking forward to working with Louise as we continue to develop our technology platform and in parallel build our pipeline."

