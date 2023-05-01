Unisys Announces 2023 Investor Day

Members of the senior leadership team to present on Unisys strategy and financial objectives

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces that it will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the New York Downtown Marriott in New York City. The event will be led by Unisys Chair and CEO Peter Altabef and will feature presentations from other members of the senior leadership team, who will share the company's strategic vision, growth and profitability objectives, and multi-year financial targets.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. A more detailed agenda, presentations, and live webcast will be available on the day of the event at www.unisys.com/investor. A webcast replay will be available after the event's conclusion. Please direct any questions to Unisys Investor Relations, via e-mail, at investor@unisys.com.

