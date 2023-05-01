KMT Waterjet Systems Names Brendan Shackelford as New President

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KMT Waterjet Systems, the leading global manufacturer of ultrahigh-pressure waterjet pumps and components used in complete waterjet systems, today announced that Brendan Shackelford, current President of Shape Technologies Waterblast Group, has been named the new President of KMT Waterjet Systems.

Shackelford joined the SHAPE organization in November 2016 as Aftermarket Director for the Shape Waterblast Group and assumed the leadership role in January 2018. Brendan has been instrumental in growing the Waterblast Group business by refreshing their product portfolio, strengthening relationships with customers and suppliers, and through the acquisition of Riverstone Waterjets in January 2021.

"I have been impressed with the development and technological advancements made with waterjet systems and am excited to join KMT Waterjet, a company known for their history of innovation and contribution to this industry," said Shackelford.

"As we look to the future and building upon our success at KMT Waterjet, I couldn't think of a more qualified individual to fill this role than Brendan," said Nino LaDuca, CEO of Shape Technologies Group. "His customer focus and ability to achieve results make him the ideal leader for the company. We look forward to his continued success in this new role."

Before joining SHAPE, Brendan spent 13 years in the US Navy and 5 years as Regional General Manager for the Rosemount Measurement business of Emerson Electric. Brendan holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in business administration.

About Shape Technologies Group

Shape Technologies Group, Inc. (SHAPE) is the world's leading developer and provider of ultrahigh-pressure process solutions for advanced manufacturing and materials processing applications. SHAPE companies deliver innovative manufacturing process solutions to customers spanning 100 countries and a broad array of industries. For more information, visit shapetechnologies.com.

About KMT Waterjet Systems

KMT Waterjet Systems is a leading global manufacturer of UHP waterjet pumps and components used in complete waterjet systems. KMT has a partnership with a global network of original equipment manufacturers who design complete waterjet machines, integrating KMT pumps and cutting nozzles into waterjet systems. Additional KMT offerings include: KMT Genuine Services, 24/7 Technical Support, aftermarket waterjet spares for all KMT parts and components. www.kmtwaterjet.com 800-826-9274.

