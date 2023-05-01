Kaufman Hall Acquires Ponder & Co.

CHICAGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman, Hall & Associates, LLC, one of the leading healthcare and higher education management consulting and advisory services firms, has entered into an agreement to acquire Ponder & Co., one of the leading financial and strategic advisory firms focused primarily on the healthcare industry, the company announced today.

For nearly 40 years, Kaufman Hall has provided leading hospitals and health systems with world-class management consulting on treasury and capital markets (TCM); partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions (PM&A); strategic financial planning; performance improvement; real estate; and clinical documentation support. For more than 45 years, Ponder & Co. has provided capital markets and mergers and acquisitions advisory services to not-for-profit hospitals, healthcare systems, academic medical centers, and universities.

"I'm delighted to announce that our organizations are bringing together complementary, unparalleled advisory services and experience in treasury and capital markets and partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions," said R. Wesley Champion, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kaufman Hall. "Importantly, this combination will provide healthcare leaders with access to some of the most comprehensive TCM and PM&A services—and some of the deepest expertise—in the entire healthcare industry."

"We are excited about the opportunity to combine our team's skills and expertise with those of Kaufman Hall," said Terry Shirey, Managing Director and President of Ponder & Co. "The combination will create an even more robust and responsive platform for serving our clients' advisory needs."

The transaction closed May 1, 2023.

About Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall provides management consulting solutions to help society's foundational institutions realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods, rigorous analytics, and industry-leading solutions into their strategic planning and financial management processes, with a focus on achieving their most challenging goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of Kaufman Hall advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; performance improvement; treasury and capital markets management; mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures; and real estate.

Kaufman Hall companies include Claro Healthcare and Gist Healthcare.

About Ponder & Co.

Ponder & Co. is a strategic and financial advisory firm focused exclusively on providing leading capital markets, mergers & acquisitions, strategic advisory and management consulting services to not-for-profit hospitals, healthcare systems, academic medical centers, and universities. With more than 45 years of experience, Ponder has perfected the art of objective advice and the science of skilled transaction management, to bring seamless financial, strategy, and organizational transformation services to our clients.

