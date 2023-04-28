BERGER MONTAGUE PC WINS FIVE LEGAL INTELLIGENCER PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARDS AND IS SHORTLISTED FOR LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

The 2023 Professional Excellence Awards Recognizes Excellence in the Pennsylvania and Delaware Legal Community

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague, an international plaintiffs' class action and commercial litigation law firm, is proud to announce that the Firm and its lawyers have been honored with five Legal Intelligencer Professional Excellence Awards. The Firm is also a finalist for Law Firm of the Year.

Each year, The Legal Intelligencer's Professional Excellence Awards honor Pennsylvania law firms and attorneys who have left an indelible mark on the legal profession and the legal community in Pennsylvania and beyond. Each award winner demonstrates an unwavering dedication to the profession and a consistent record of professional excellence. Honorees will be recognized, and the Law Firm of the Year will be announced, at an awards ceremony on June 14, 2023 at the Lowes Philadelphia Hotel.

This year, five of Berger Montague's lawyers were recognized for their achievements.

Eric L. Cramer , Chairman of the Firm and Co-Chair of the Firm's antitrust department, received a Distinguished Leader award for his impressive legal results and achievements as well as his demonstrated leadership. He is now in his fifth year as head of the Firm, having overseen substantial growth, including opening new offices in San Francisco and Toronto. He also maintains an active antitrust class action litigation practice, and is responsible for winning settlements for his clients totaling well over $3 billion. The Distinguished Leader Award is just one of many accolades Mr. Cramer has earned in recent years, a list which includes being honored as one of Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs' bar and as Philadelphia's Antitrust "Lawyer of the Year" by Best Lawyers.

Chair Emeritus and Executive Shareholder Sherrie Savett won a Lifetime Achievement award, which recognizes the contributions she has made to the legal profession throughout her storied career as a litigator, leader, and trailblazer. Ms. Savett has been recognized by Legal Intelligencer multiple times, most recently in 2019 when she received the "Distinguished Leader" award. In 2008, she was also recognized by the publication as one of their "25 Pennsylvania Women of the Year." Over the years, Ms. Savett has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors, consumers, and taxpayers. Most recently, she helped see a False Claims Act case against Santa Barbara County and its Behavioral Wellness Agency through to a $28 million settlement, one of the largest False Claims Act settlements against a public entity, in United States ex rel. Judith Zissa v. Santa Barbara County Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health Services, et al.

Berger Montague's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force , led by Shareholder Camille Fundora Rodriguez , was also recognized. This award recognizes lawyers and law firms who made a significant contribution to diversity and inclusion efforts in Pennsylvania's legal community in the past year. Under Ms. Rodriguez's leadership, the Task Force has enacted a broad range of DEI initiatives, including efforts to hire and retain diverse attorneys and legal professionals and to foster an inclusive work environment through, for example, yearly firmwide trainings on implicit bias in the workplace. Under her leadership, Berger Montague also started to sponsor local university student organizations dedicated to underrepresented and marginalized communities, including Latinx student groups at University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Associate Reginald Streater won in the Power Players category, an award that recognizes lawyers who through their advocacy, made a significant impact in 2022 on public policy, legislation, or jurisprudence in Pennsylvania. Mr. Streater is the current president of the Board of Education and a U.S. Justice Eisenhower Fellow. In 2022, he was the recipient of Legal Intelligencer's Diversity Initiative award. He is a member of the Firm's Employment & Unpaid Wages, Anti-Trust (No-Poach), and Consumer Protection practice groups.

Associate Najah Jacobs was recognized as a "Lawyer on the Fast Track." Recipients of this award are lawyers under 40 years old whose dedication to law is already helping to shape the legal profession. Ms. Jacobs works in the Firm's Consumer Protection and Employee Benefits & ERISA practice groups, and was recently named to the Plaintiff's Leadership Development Committee in the new Hair Relaxer Multidistrict Litigation in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. This year, the Philadelphia Business Journal also recognized Ms. Jacobs as one of the professionals on their 2023 "40 Under Forty" list.

Berger Montague PC is a national, full-spectrum plaintiffs' law firm that litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States. For 53 years, Berger Montague has played lead roles in consequential, precedent-setting cases and has recovered more than $36 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. A pioneer in the use of class actions in antitrust and securities litigation, the firm has since expanded into consumer, employment, environmental, and insurance litigation. Today, Berger Montague has more than 75 lawyers across six offices, including Philadelphia, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Toronto.

