Security 101 Welcomes Greg Daly as Chief Executive Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Security 101, a national provider of integrated commercial security solutions, today announced the appointment of Greg Daly as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Daly succeeds Security 101 founder Steve Crespo, who will continue to support the business as a board member.

"As we continue to our next phase of growth, it is important that Security 101's next CEO shares our values and goals and is aligned with our long-term vision," said Mr. Crespo. "Greg is an exemplary leader, great cultural fit and committed to delivering best in class services for customers. I'm excited to work closely with him to build on our success together."

Mr. Daly brings more than 25 years of industry leadership experience in the security solutions industry. Most recently, Mr. Daly served as Senior Vice President of Field Sales and Operations for ADT Security Services, where he began as a technician before transitioning into sales and ultimately into managerial roles with increasing responsibility, including Vice President of Small Business Sales in the US and Canada, and Regional Vice President of Sales and Operations. Prior to ADT, Mr. Daly owned and operated a Florida-based installation and service contractor. He has a proven record of successfully leading teams to accelerate growth and ensure client success.

"Steve's vision and commitment to bringing a single-minded focus on high-quality customer experience has differentiated Security 101 and positioned the company as a nationally recognized security integration leader," Mr. Daly said. "I am thrilled to be joining such an exceptional organization, and I look forward to working with Steve and the entire team to continue providing the most effective, innovative and scalable solutions for customers across the country."

Security 101, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, is a national provider of integrated security solutions to a diversified set of commercial customers across multiple end markets, including healthcare, education, financial, and government, among others. The company delivers a full-service offering of security services and products including the design, installation, and maintenance of access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, visitor management, and managed service solutions. Founded in 2005 and based in West Palm Beach, FL, Security 101 has over 50 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit www.security101.com.

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.4 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

