MERRELL® RELEASES MTL SKYFIRE 2 DESIGNED FOR ELITE TRAIL RUNNERS

The ultimate race-day shoe is the brand's lightest ever, allowing athletes globally to go fast and achieve their personal best with a Fastest Known Time challenge

ROCKFORD, Mich., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the world's leading hike and outdoor footwear brand, today introduced its next elite innovation coming out of the Merrell Test Lab (MTL) with its lightest-ever trail running shoe – the MTL Skyfire 2. The shoe is now available to consumers worldwide.

"The MTL Skyfire 2 is the lightest plated trail running shoe on the market and its innovation comes in the form of extreme use capability," said Merrell Product Line Manager, Jon Sanregret. "Like a track spike for the mountain, it has a unique blend of traction, under-foot protection and agility that lends itself perfectly to vertical mountain race environments and athletes looking to run far and fast."

The elite trail runner weighs under 7 oz. while maintaining 5mm lugs and a customized webbed Vibram® outsole for peak mountain traction. Its two-part, dual density FloatPro Foam™ midsole provides comfort to this fast racer and merges with the engineered ultralight FlexPlate™. This first of its kind FlexPlate™ offers torsional rigidity while maintaining forefoot flexibility to provide stability and protection in uneven terrain.

Staying true to the purpose of MTL, the MTL Skyfire 2 was designed in collaboration with Merrell athletes. The brand examined the lightweight performance aspects of track shoes, infusing them with the durability of hiking shoes to give trail runners the ideal blend of abrasion resistance, breathability, and adaptability to withstand any elements. The light, snug fit acts like a second skin allowing athletes to maintain optimal speed.

"We recognized a need from athletes to have a race shoe that was lightweight and agile yet could also withstand vertical sky racing environments – it needed stability with amazing traction and durability, and MTL Skyfire 2 is the solution," said Sanregret.

The MTL Skyfire 2's features include:

The lightweight construction of the FloatPro Foam™ midsole helps to reduce fatigue while trail running – and the FlexPlate™ is made of a BZM-8 plate to give it stability and propulsion

The Vibram® MegaGrip® outsole is designed to offer excellent grip properties on dry and wet terrains while maintaining a higher level of durability to minimize weight and maximize strength – a custom webbed design reserved exclusively for Merrell

Breathable engineered mesh and TPU upper; 100% recycled laces; and 100% recycled mesh footbed cover

In tandem with the launch and in an effort to encourage all runners to strive for their personal best, Merrell is challenging runners globally to set Fastest Known Time (FKT) records in the MTL Skyfire 2. An FKT is the quickest recorded time on a certain route that is at least five miles long or has 500 feet of climbing. The MTL Skyfire 2 is on pace to be the trail running shoe with the most recorded FKTs set while wearing them.

"The MTL Skyfire 2 is powerfully fast and practically weightless," said Merrell Athlete Rachel Tomajczyk. "I've been able to set 11 Fastest Known Time records in them already and am challenging runners around the world to join me."

In addition to Tomajczyk, Merrell global athletes Ragna Debats (Spain), Lina and Sanna El Kott (Norway), Reid Burrows (Canada), and more, all supported the ideation, creation, and design of the MTL Skyfire 2. Burrows recently set a local FKT while visiting Merrell's headquarters in Rockford, Mich., after meeting with the brand's product development team to talk about innovation, testing and materials.

The MTL Skyfire 2 is a recipient of Runner's World's Spring 2023 Shoe Awards and an ISPO Award. Runner's World testers evaluate performance, cushioning, flexibility, stability, and overall ride. The ISPO Award honors the most innovative products and services in the sports industry.

For more information on Merrell, please visit merrell.com. For more information on the Merrell Test Lab, visit merrelltestlab.com.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell® exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell® is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

