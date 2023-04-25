Kelley Blue Book Announces Best Family Cars of 2023

Kelley Blue Book Partners with Comedian Ana Gasteyer, Kid Experts to Showcase Top Family-Friendly Vehicles

ATLANTA, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchasing a new family car can be an overwhelming decision involving several important factors, including lifestyle requirements, budget, safety and comfort preferences, just to mention a few. To aid in the decision-making process, the experts at Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company, today announced the Best Family Cars of 2023.

The annual Best Family Cars list features top vehicle recommendations from Kelley Blue Book's experts based on in-depth testing of new vehicles with a focus on safety, value, reliability, durability, driving experience, comfort and convenience. The goal is to help parents streamline their options – as there are more than 300 new-vehicle models available for 2023 – so they can confidently make the most informed purchase decision for their family.

"When it comes to a family car, it's crucial to carefully consider things like safety and tech features, seating and cargo capacity, the ease with which you can install a child safety seat, and more to meet the ever-changing needs of a growing family," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book. "The Kelley Blue Book team diligently evaluates the latest vehicles in the market, prioritizing safety and reliability while providing comprehensive information to empower new-car shoppers with options that cater to varying lifestyles."

To celebrate the announcement, Kelley Blue Book teamed up with iconic American actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer to share real-world family reviews from four kid experts. During the interviews, the kids gave their raw, honest, and often hilarious thoughts on the 2023 Best Family Car winners, sharing their family car must-haves including large windows, plenty of trunk space, and hidden nooks to be "anonymously sticky."

"Growing up, some of my favorite memories with my parents were road trips with long hours spent in the car – which, by the way, probably didn't even have functioning seatbelts – so it was very entertaining to hear Kelley Blue Book's kid experts be brutally honest about the specific features and tech they say they need in their next family car," said Ana Gasteyer. "The car-shopping process can sometimes feel like having another job, on top of every other job we have as parents. Not only do we need a safe and reliable family car, but we also need one that meets the unique needs of our family's activities and routines. Considering all of these factors and the sheer number of new-car options out there, sometimes it can be hard to know where to begin. Kelley Blue Book naming the Best Family Cars of 2023 takes a lot of stress out of the process, giving busy parents a solid place to start their research and shopping."

The Best Family Cars of 2023 include two-row SUVs and three-row vehicles offering a range of options to meet the needs of various family lifestyles. In addition to using data from Kelley Blue Book, the team also uses data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to ensure recommended vehicles have top safety ratings.

Kelley Blue Book's 2023 Best Family Cars

Best Two-Row SUVs for Families

Listed in alphabetical order

2023 Honda CR-V

All-new for 2023, the already-excellent Honda CR-V is now an even better choice for families. It's also Kelley Blue Book's Compact SUV Best Buy for 2023.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has oodles of space for people and cargo, featuring a quiet, safe, comfortable place for your family and up to 300 miles of range.

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Stylish, elegant and loaded with tech, the Santa Fe offers a lot of value among two-row midsize SUVs.

2023 Subaru Outback

The Subaru Outback is a great pick for families, thanks to its impressive standard safety equipment, all-weather confidence, and interior space.

2023 Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is practical, versatile and offers a lot of value for families, whether you want a gas engine, a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid.

Best Three-Row Vehicles

Listed in alphabetical order

2023 Ford Expedition

For families who want comfort, convenience and maximum capability, the Ford Expedition checks all the boxes.

2023 Honda Odyssey

The Honda Odyssey is one of the all-time best family vehicles money can buy, with a family-friendly interior, excellent safety ratings and terrific build quality.

2023 Honda Pilot

All-new for 2023, the Honda Pilot is pleasant to drive, comes with plenty of helpful tech, and has a roomy interior that's easy to reconfigure.

2023 Hyundai Palisade

The Hyundai Palisade has room for eight in its upscale interior, an impressive amount of standard safety and convenience features, and a terrific warranty.

2023 Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride is Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy Award winner in the 3-Row Midsize SUV category for the fourth year in a row because of its practicality, value and overall excellence.

2023 Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander is the best-selling 3-row SUV in the United States, thanks to its well-laid-out interior, reliability, standard safety features and an excellent hybrid option.

2023 Toyota Sienna

The Toyota Sienna is Kelley Blue Book's Minivan Best Buy for 2023 because it combines the space and practicality you need in a minivan with fantastic fuel economy and available all-wheel drive.

For more information about Kelley Blue Book's Best Family Cars of 2023, including detailed editorial commentary, safety ratings, photos, pricing information and more for each model, visit https://www.kbb.com/awards/best-family-cars/.

About Kelley Blue Book

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry for nearly a century. As the industry standard for generations, Kelley Blue Book provides transparent, objective information and data-driven, innovative tools for consumers, automotive dealers and manufacturers. The company publishes millions of market-reflective values weekly on its top-rated website KBB.com, from its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values to the Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which offers a range for what consumers reasonably can expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. KBB.com editors rate and review hundreds of new vehicles each year to help consumers understand the Best Cars and Best SUVs to meet their needs. Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer provides a redeemable trade-in offer to transaction-ready consumers and conveniently connects them to local participating dealers. Kelley Blue Book's Service Advisor provides guidance on how much to pay for service and repairs, allowing consumers to schedule service with local dealers on KBB.com. The company also provides vehicle values to finance and insurance companies as well as governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders and fleet owners. The company has 25,000+ employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on Twitter, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

About Ana Gasteyer

Ana can currently be seen as the lead of Justin Spitzer's new NBC show, AMERICAN AUTO. As well as starring, writing and Executive producing the hilarious holiday film parody A CLUSTERFUNKE CHRISTMAS for Comedy Central.

She is perhaps best known for her iconic work as a regular on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. Her additional television credits include: critically acclaimed LADY DYNAMITE for Netflix, PEOPLE OF EARTH for TBS, ABC's hit THE GOLDBERGS, GREAT NEWS, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, THE GOOD WIFE, SUBURGATORY, GIRLS, and LAW & ORDER. She also starred in 2 live musicals for Fox: GREASE LIVE! as "Principal McGee" and A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! as "Mrs. Schwartz" (performing the original song "Market for a Miracle" by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul). Gasteyer recently stunned judges on FOX's MASKED SINGER as "Tree". On the big screen, Gasteyer can be seen in iconic films such as MEAN GIRLS, ROBOT & FRANK, WHAT WOMEN WANT, THE WOMEN, DICK, and WINE COUNTRY for Netflix. Recently, she appeared in Hulu's HAPPIEST SEASON alongside Kristen Stewart and Dan Levy.

On stage, Gasteyer starred opposite Jonathan Groff in the Encores! Off-Center production of A NEW BRAIN, and has stunned on Broadway with celebrated performances in ROCKY HORROR, THE ROYAL FAMILY, THE THREEPENNY OPERA, and as "Elphaba" in WICKED (after having originated the role in the Chicago company). She also played "Fanny Brice'' in FUNNY GIRL at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera and "Fosca'' in Stephen Sondheim's PASSION at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, as well as 'Ms. Hannigan' in the beloved classic, ANNIE at the Hollywood Bowl.

