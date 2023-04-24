Silverback Distillery Mother Daughter Duo Sweeps the 2023 New Orleans Bourbon Festival Bringing Home Six Awards

NEW ORLEANS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in New Orleans Bourbon Festival history, one distillery took home six awards, including the coveted Best in Festival award. Silverback Distillery, an eight-year-old, independent craft distillery owned by Christine "Hooch Mama" Riggleman and her daughter, co-master distiller, and youngest distiller in the United States, Lauren "Baby Hooch" Riggleman, accepted the Best in Fest award on stage.

In 2018 Silverback took home "Best Bourbon Under 4 Years" with their Blackback Bourbon and "Best American Whiskey" for their Honey Rye. In 2019, they took home "Best Cask Strength" for Christine Riggleman Reserve and "Best Single Barrel Bourbon" for Christine Riggleman Reserve.

A double-blind panel of industry experts and consumers determines winners at the New Orleans Bourbon Festival.

"Winning these awards means so much to us, to craft distilleries, and to represent Virginia and Pennsylvania. This recognition shows that with quality and flavor, we can compete with the big names in the industry," said owner Christine Riggleman.

Silverback Distillery brought home six awards, including Best in Fest for the Alpha Series Bourbon.

Best in Fest - Alpha Series Bourbon- GOLD

Best Small Batch - Single Barrel Bourbon- SILVER

Best Single Barrel - Alpha Series Bourbon - GOLD

Best Cask Strength - Alpha Series Bourbon- GOLD

Best Further Finished - Alpha Series Wheat Rum Barrel Finished- GOLD

Best American Whiskey - Alpha Series Wheat Rum Barrel Finished- GOLD

About Silverback

From the refreshing, citrus-forward Strange Monkey Gin to our Blackback Honey Rye Whiskey to the "ultimate butterscotch bomb" Blackback Bourbon, Silverback Distillery strives to produce distinct, flavorful spirits from a unique mix of local grains, mountain water, and good ol' American craft(woman)ship. Since opening Silverback in 2014, Christine "Hooch Mama" Riggleman has racked up over 20-plus international awards for her spirits with no plans of slowing down. Her goal is world domination in the spirits industry. With production facilities and tasting rooms in both the Poconos region of Pennsylvania and the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, Silverback offers a unique visitor experience. From cocktail flights, barrel-smoked cocktails, or whiskey served neat. However you fancy your tasting, our distillery offers a chest-thumping good time. Silverback Distillery will launch distribution in Kentucky this spring with Fishmarket Inc. Visit www.sbdistillery.com .

