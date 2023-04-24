Mutare Launches Second Annual Voice Threat Survey to Global IT Security Experts during RSA Conference

Coming off successful Vishing Awareness Week, Mutare named Global InfoSec Market Leader in Anti-Vishing

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare Inc. , the Chicago-based market leader in voice threat defense, invites global cybersecurity experts, business leaders and technology professionals to participate in the company's 2023 Voice Network Threat Survey . For those in attendance at this year's RSA Conference, visit Mutare at Booth 5604 to learn more or to participate. The survey can also be taken in person at Cisco Live and Customer Contact Week, or online from now through June 23, 2023.

Mutare Logo (PRNewswire)

Voice Network Threat Survey is an invaluable tool as we continue to explore the magnitude of these ever-evolving threats

The second annual survey seeks to gain greater insight of how nuisance and nefarious calls are impacting businesses across industries, as well as what steps businesses are taking to safeguard themselves against outside threats.

"We're looking forward to learning from other industry professionals at the RSA Conference, as well as sharing what we have learned about the challenges presented by robocalls, spoof calls, vishing and other telephone-oriented threats. The Voice Network Threat Survey is an invaluable tool as we continue to explore the magnitude of these ever-evolving threats and learn how companies are trying to combat them," said Chuck French, Mutare's Chief Growth Officer. "Last year's survey provided us with very useful data, and we are looking to build upon that success with the 2023 version, which has been refined to further aid our efforts."

Mutare's efforts to combat vishing are hardly going unnoticed. Today at the RSA Conference, the company received the 2023 Global InfoSec Award for Market Leader in Anti-Vishing. The award recognizes Mutare's industry-leading Voice Traffic Filter, a sophisticated technology with five distinct filtering layers designed to detect and deflect both nuisance and nefarious calls, including robocalls, spammers, scammers and vishers, at the network edge.

The award comes on the heels of the inaugural Vishing Awareness Week, spearheaded by Mutare and several other organizations. The successful campaign, held April 10-14, brought together cybersecurity leaders throughout the world to discuss the impact of vishing on the enterprise, as well as the technical solutions to address the threat.

"We are humbled by this award and proud of the work our team has done to deserve this honor, but our work is not over" said French. "While it is nice to be recognized, our vigilance will not wane because we know that bad actors will continue to develop new tactics and strategies to exploit people and organizations."

About Mutare

For three decades, Mutare has been empowering organizations to re-imagine a better way to connect. Today, through our transformative voice security, digital voice and text messaging solutions, we make communications with colleagues, customers and prospects simple, secure and effective. And that means more time and less stress for your employees, a more positive experience for your customers, and improved bottom line results for your organization. Our forward-looking leadership team is made up of dedicated, focused and experienced people who care about transforming business communications and improving the lives of others. Ultimately, we are dedicated to make a difference for all our stakeholders – team members, customers, partners and communities. We are changemakers who are committed to becoming the recognized leader in voice threat defense for the enterprise.

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

jsa_mutare@jsa.net

1-866-695-3629

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mutare, Inc.