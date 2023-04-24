Medical Aesthetics and Technology Leader Cynosure Appoints Nadav Tomer as its Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned med-tech executive to advance Cynosure's growth and innovation strategy and strengthen the company's position as the medical aesthetics technology leader

WESTFORD, Mass., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure, LLC ("Cynosure" or the "Company"), a leader in medical aesthetics systems and technologies, today announced it has appointed Nadav Tomer, an accomplished medical technology executive and former operating advisor to funds affiliated with Cynosure investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R"), as Cynosure's chief executive officer, effective May 1, 2023. He succeeds Todd Tillemans, who will step down as chief executive officer and will work closely with Mr. Tomer to ensure a smooth transition.

"Nadav has an incredibly strong track record of operational execution in the medical technology space, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Cynosure as CEO," said Sandi Peterson, Cynosure's board chairman. "Nadav brings decades of experience helping position global med-tech businesses for strong, profitable growth by advancing innovation, accelerating global commercialization and working with research and development teams to unleash their full potential. This will be invaluable as we leverage the strength of Cynosure's talented team, global infrastructure and differentiated technology to continue bolstering the company's competitive advantage. I am confident that Nadav is the right leader to shepherd Cynosure through its next chapter."

"I am excited to join Cynosure at such an important inflection point for the medical aesthetics industry," said Tomer. "I have been following Cynosure for some time, and I have been incredibly impressed by its innovative offerings, value proposition to its customers and world-class team. Each of these strengths is critical to long-term success and will help the company bolster the reach and performance of its global platform. Most importantly, I look forward to joining a mission-driven company that is redefining how medical aesthetics technology can empower the patients it serves to feel their best."

Peterson continued, "On behalf of the entire board, I would like to thank Todd for his leadership over the past three years. He has been integral to building the strong foundation from which Cynosure is operating today, and we are grateful for his contributions. We wish Todd the best in his future endeavors."

About Nadav Tomer

Nadav Tomer brings to Cynosure more than 22 years of highly relevant leadership experience, having overseen global P&Ls and led growth, transformation and turnaround initiatives for numerous global medical technology businesses. He has held senior leadership roles for a variety of Johnson & Johnson's global businesses, including those focused on therapeutic areas such as diabetes care, spine, cardiology, endovascular, orthopedics and electrophysiology. In his most recent role with Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Tomer served as global president of the company's $1.4 billion DePuy Synthes Spine franchise – one of the world's most comprehensive spine portfolios – and drove global strategy, commercial execution, innovation and portfolio and brand management initiatives that stabilized the business from previous market share losses and set the business on a growth trajectory by tripling the pipeline value.

Since May 2022, Mr. Tomer has served as an operating advisor to funds affiliated with CD&R, Cynosure's lead investor, where he has been responsible for supporting investment sourcing and advising the funds' healthcare businesses. He is also an operating partner at Revival Healthcare Capital, an investment firm specializing in the medical device and diagnostic sectors of healthcare.

Mr. Tomer currently serves on the boards of directors of Augmedics and Vascular Graft Solutions. He is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, holds a B.S. in Medicine from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and holds an M.B.A in Finance and New Ventures from Bar Ilan University.

About Cynosure

With an over 30-year history of science-driven innovation, Cynosure is a leading provider of medical aesthetic treatment systems that enable dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other healthcare practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures. The company's broad portfolio of products spans several major categories, including skin revitalization, body contouring and hair removal. Cynosure sells its products globally through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

