INX Partners with XMANNA to Facilitate XMNA Token's Security Token Offering

Launching on the Fully-Regulated INX.One Platform, the XMNA Token is First Security Token to Coalesce Robust Investment Opportunities in the Metaverse, Loyalty, Gaming, Retail, and Sports

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF ) ("INX"), a broker-dealer, inter-dealer broker, announced today a new primary offering launch on its INX.O ne platform XMANNA , a cutting-edge platform pioneering the convergence of the Metaverse, loyalty, gaming, retail, and sports industries. The collaboration will enable the launch of XMANNA's XMNA token on the INX.One platform - the world's first and only fully-regulated, end-to-end platform for listing and trading both SEC-registered security tokens and cryptocurrencies.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES (PRNewsfoto/INX Limited) (PRNewswire)

The Security Token Offering (STO) of XMAN Tokens marks the first digital security token sale of its kind to offer investment exposure to these rapidly growing Web3 markets - unlocking a wealth of new opportunities for investors on a fully compliant and secure platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with XMANNA for the launch of the XMNA token on our platform. This pioneering STO is set to transform the way users interact with the Web3 world, and we are proud to play a pivotal role in bringing it to the market," said Itai Avneri, Deputy CEO & COO of INX. "By partnering with XMANNA, INX continues to demonstrate its commitment to being at the forefront of the digital asset revolution - providing its users with access to a diverse range of investment opportunities."

The INX.One platform sets a global standard for effectively achieving democratization in financial markets, while simultaneously providing the necessary regulatory guardrails through close collaboration with U.S. and global regulators. The platform for listing and trading both security tokens and cryptocurrencies offers a seamless and secure single point of entrance for institutional and retail investors to maximize opportunities to engage with digital financial instruments. It also provides a full suite of services for issuers looking to raise money through a security token offering.

For security token issuers like XMANNA, INX.One is a true Token-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform design for capital raise purposes – offering a unified regulated hub that streamlines the issuance process by providing everything needed to quickly and easily issue a digital security token to raise capital. An end-to-end solution for issuers, INX.One Issuance Services include transfer agent, broker/dealer, and ATS licenses to raise capital and list the token for secondary trading, smart contract design, and marketing and promotion support. INX holds all of the necessary licenses issuers need, along with a global team of experts to offer guidance along the way.

"The XMNA STO represents a groundbreaking event in the digital security token space, offering investors the chance to engage with each exciting aspect of Web3 revolution, including the Metaverse, gaming, retail and sports," said Steve Stein, co-founder & CEO of XMANNA. "The XMNA token will not only provide users with a unique digital asset but also fuel the growth and expansion of XMANNA's innovative platform across various sectors. We look forward to the next chapter in our partnership with INX, which includes leveraging the unique benefits the INX.One platform offers."

XMANNA is an innovative platform that leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem connecting the Metaverse, loyalty, gaming, retail, and sports industries. Through the XMNA token, XMANNA aims to redefine the way users engage with these industries, providing a seamless, secure, and transparent platform for interaction and transactions.

For more information about INX, please visit www.inx.co . For more information about XMANNA and the XMNA token, please visit www.xmanna.com

About INX:

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc. INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here .

About XMANNA

XMANNA is revolutionizing the digital world by merging metaverse and web3 technologies with familiar experiences. Their macroverse, XLANTIS, gaming apps, and white-labeled Loyalty Gaming App empower users to monetize their time, actions, and data while driving fan engagement and revenue for partners. Discover endless opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape by joining XMANNA.

