Afforestation project progresses in Lhasa, Tibet

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

An afforestation project in the northern and southern mountains of Lhasa, Tibet autonomous region aims to plant trees on a total land area of 137,800 hectares by 2030, local media reported.

Trees will be planted on hillsides around Lhasa, beside main roads and along the Lhasa Kyichu River, which runs through the center of the city.

The afforestation project of the northern and southern mountains of Lhasa was launched in 2021 and covers nine counties and districts and 35 townships along the Lhasa Kyichu River.

This year, the region plans to plant trees on 14,000 hectares and will accelerate the construction of supporting projects, including water conservancy, electrical power and roads.

One project for afforestation support, in Chushur county of Lhasa, is on a hillside; therefore, all construction materials will need to be transported manually.

"The mountain road is so steep that even mules can hardly get up there. The work will be difficult, but creating a green environment to benefit the future generations is what's important," Gyatso, a worker at the construction site in Chushur, was quoted as saying by local media.

"After transporting all the water pipes to the hillside, welders have to join all the pipes together, and they have to ensure that water from the valley can be transported from a pump station at the foot of the mountain to a reservoir on top of the mountain," Gyatso said.

"This work is important, as it will lay the foundation for the upcoming tree planting and their subsequent irrigation and maintenance."

Transport of materials such as sand, water pipes, steel bars, and saplings is among the hardest challenges of the project, he added.

"The supporting projects to the afforestation projects of Lhasa in 2023 cover a total land area of about 12,100 hectares, including water conservancy, electrical power, and roads," said Tashi, one of the project's leaders.

"Among them, the road project has been fully excavated, the water conservancy project has been completed 97 percent and the power project has been completed 98 percent," Tashi said.

View original content:

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn