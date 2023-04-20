2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards to honor Jennifer Coolidge with "Comedic Genius" Award on Sunday, May 7th at 8 PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTV today revealed Jennifer Coolidge will be honored with the "Comedic Genius" Award at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards LIVE on Sunday, May 7 at 8PM ET/PT.

Coolidge becomes the sixth recipient of the highly coveted award, which honors actors who have made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at-large. Last year, Jack Black joined the impressive roster of past comedic award recipients including Sacha Baron Cohen (2021), Melissa McCarthy (2016), Kevin Hart (2015), and Will Ferrell (2013).

Jennifer Coolidge has been a Hollywood mainstay ever since playing "Stifler's mom" in the 1999 comedy classic American Pie. Coolidge recently garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of the wealthy, unstable, and oblivious fan favorite character "Tanya McQuoid" in HBO's The White Lotus. Her portrayal earned her a 2022 Emmy Award as well as a Golden Globe Award, two Critics Choice Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Coolidge also recently starred in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series The Watcher opposite Naomi Watts, in Amazon Prime Video's romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez and Netflix's family adventure We Have a Ghost opposite David Harbour. Beloved for her role as "Paulette" in the iconic Legally Blonde franchise opposite Reese Witherspoon, and well-known for her frequent collaborations with director Christopher Guest in films such as Best In Show (2000), A Mighty Wind (2003) and For Your Consideration (2006), the actress and comedienne has also made scene-stealing appearances in A Cinderella Story opposite Hilary Duff, and Promising Young Woman opposite Carey Mulligan.

Executive Producers of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards include MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf along with Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production; Lisa Lauricella and Mike Ostolaza serve as the Music Talent Executives.

About Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its iconic brands – MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, PopTV, Logo, Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land – and its Studios arm which produces acclaimed series and movies as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.

