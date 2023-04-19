Reputation Announces Blake Morgan as Transform'23 North America Keynote Speaker

Leaders from VillageMD, Red Wing Shoe Co., US Bank and Mitsubishi round out the lineup of experts that will speak about leveraging customer feedback in their business

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, today announced several keynote speakers including Blake Morgan for Transform'23 North America, the premier annual event for marketing and customer experience leaders.

Called "The Queen of Customer Experience" by Meta, Blake is the author of two books on customer experience and host of The Modern Customer Podcast. She will speak about her WAYS method for making a customer experience decision, sharing real-world examples and action items for each step in the framework. Attendees will learn how to ensure they are considering the modern consumer, patient, renter, etc., in their digital transformation journeys.

"Blake rounds out what is truly an all-star lineup of speakers for Transform'23 North America," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation. "The customer journey is no longer linear and businesses today often feel like they are swimming in a sea of data as the digital landscape constantly evolves. Reputation is the only platform that manages holistic customer journey data in a digital-first world, so we are thrilled to bring together some of the industry's brightest minds to share ideas about how managing the customer journey and leveraging feedback at every touch point has unlocked continued growth across so many amazing businesses - Transform '23 North America is set to be our best yet."

Reputation has also unveiled the full agenda for its multi-day North American event, which takes place in Austin, Texas from May 3-5, 2023. Leaders from organizations including VillageMD, Red Wing Shoe Co., AutoNation and US Bank will share insight into how the Reputation platform has enabled their respective organizations to uncover deeper insights that foster business growth and meaningful engagement with consumers.

Transform '23 North America Agenda

Keynotes

CEO Keynote

Product Keynote

Keynote Presentation: Blake Morgan , CX Futurist and Author

Breakout Sessions

Cross Industry Leadership Panel: How Companies are Putting Feedback to Work in their Business

CMO Fireside Chat

Customer Spotlight: How Yuma Health Uses the Reputation Platform to Maximize the Customer Journey from Acquisition to Loyalty

Customer Success Stories

Complete details on the event can be found at transform.reputation.com .

About Reputation

Reputation is the only platform that manages consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty. Functioning as a business' eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on and improve the customer experience. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins, Reputation turns consumer feedback into fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

