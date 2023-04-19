FORMER ARKANSAS SURGEON GENERAL DR. GREG BLEDSOE JOINS EMPLOYEE MENTAL HEALTH COMPANY KINDLY HUMAN AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR

DALLAS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Greg Bledsoe, the former Surgeon General for the State of Arkansas, has joined Dallas-based employee well-being company Kindly Human as a strategic advisor.

The Kindly Human mental well-being technology platform provides 24/7 preclinical peer support that helps employees navigate the life stressors that so many people experience, such as financial, relationship, work, and health concerns.

"Dr. Bledsoe will be an incredible champion for Kindly Human," said Cole Egger, CEO and co-founder. "His unique background will be key in helping guide our team on strategic and clinical insights around preventative mental health, including the role of government in supporting the mental well-being of workplaces and communities."

A fourth-generation Arkansan, Bledsoe served as Surgeon General for Arkansas from 2015-2023. His past roles have included positions at Arkansas Heart Hospital, Align MD, and serving on the faculty of Johns Hopkins Department of Emergency Medicine.

With both an MD from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management, Bledsoe has combined his entrepreneurial business interests (including founding the expedition and wilderness medical education company ExpedMed) with a passion for healthcare. As a physician and business advisor, he is dedicated to connecting patients with the health resources they truly need, rather than the most expensive option. "I'm excited to work with Kindly Human," said Dr. Bledsoe. "Often in my work as an emergency medicine physician, I've thought that my patients needed a kind ear to listen – not a doctor – to help them sort through everyday stressful issues. Kindly Human offers that preclinical, empathetic peer support and can help users manage mental health concerns before they become critical and much more costly healthcare expenses."

About Kindly Human

Kindly Human is the leading provider of peer-based mental well-being solutions for employers. Through authentic, human conversations and on-demand technology, our platform connects individuals dealing with everyday life struggles to empathetic, professionally trained peers who share the same experiences and cultural characteristics. Our members have access to 24/7 preclinical support, helping humans in the moment of need — without waiting or navigating a complicated system of scarce mental health resources. For more information, visit kindlyhuman.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

