Canton Fair Showcases Cutting-Edge High-Tech Products on Its 133rd Edition

GUANGZHOU, China, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair", "the Fair"), is showcasing an impressive assortment of innovative high-tech products from multiple sectors at the forefront of cutting-edge technology.

(PRNewswire)

Guangdong Jaten Robot & Automation Co., Ltd. ("Jaten"), a member of the esteemed BVL German Logistics Alliance, proudly stands as one of the first high-tech companies in China to spearhead robot cognitive technology and exploration. Jaten brings its cutting-edge heavy-load automated guided vehicle to the 133rd Canton Fair. The showcased AGV models include composite navigation AGV and laser navigation AGV, highlighting the impressive technological advancements of China's high-tech industry and the rise of automation and intelligence, also injecting a full sense of technology into the exhibition site.

Introducing the versatile composite navigation AGV, capable of bi-directional movement and in-situ rotation, complete with online charging capabilities, this innovative technology caters to the specific needs of various industries, such as optics, apparel, and new energy, with the option to add rollers, belt conveyors, and chain accessories for optimal efficiency. The laser navigation AGV offers flexible driving paths, making it ideal for pallet handling and storage stacking.

"We are confident that global buyers will recognize the strides that Chinese technology has made and how we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of the industry," said Jianwen You, Marketing Director of Jaten.

Hangzhou Goldfish Electronic Appliance Group Co., Ltd. ("Goldfish Electronics"), a company specializing in the development and production of home appliances, showcased a wide range of products including household wine cabinets, display cabinets, retro refrigerators, and car refrigerators at the Fair. The company's innovative technological advancements and top-of-the-line products aim to revolutionize the smart home experience for consumers worldwide.

Goldfish Electronics has unveiled a remarkable wine cabinet at the exhibition, which features an innovative air-cooled structure and industry-leading technology. This technology ensures that the humidity and temperature in the cabinet remain within the optimal range for wine storage. Furthermore, the product incorporates effective vibration and noise reduction measures, providing a tranquil and comfortable experience for users.

"Our company has been dedicated to innovative product design and energy conservation in recent years," said Monty Wang, Sales Director of Glodfish Electronics. The company has successfully launched numerous serialized products that incorporate top technologies.

For more information about the high-tech products at the 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact: Ms. Cai, caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canton Fair