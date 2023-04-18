Madison Liquidators Adds the Amber Series by Cherryman to its Lineup

MADISON, Wis., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has expanded their offering by including products by office furniture manufacturer Cherryman to their lineup. Cherryman Industries is a North American based office furniture designer with large-scale regional distribution networks and innovative, high-quality furniture lines. This ongoing partnership seeks to benefit the consumer by offering a greater line of product choices.

Amber series U shaped desk by Cherryman (PRNewswire)

The collection that Cherryman will offer Madison Liquidator customers through the online marketplace boasts over one hundred items including desks, storage, credenzas, pedestals, bookcases, storage cabinets, lateral files, wall mounted storage, conference tables and much more. With these products, Madison liquidators hopes to continue their standards of quality, variety and affordability.

The products by Cherryman Industries are a part of the Amber series which has the ability to furnish an entire office with contemporary design furnishings. Besides the large selection of products, the Amber series will feature six finishes - Valley Grey, Hard Rock Maple, Mocha Cherry, Sienna Mahogany, Black Cherry and Park Walnut. These new options will mean greater style choices for those looking to furnish their offices.

Among the items that this manufacturer offers is the popular L shaped desk. This style of desk has been a hit with customers, as modular desks are designed to be cost-effective. Also, the ability with modular desks to add or remove units as an office grows or needs to rearrange makes it a versatile option. L-shaped desks are customized with drawers, hutches and storage, allowing for more worktop space and the possibility of meeting with clients. Madison Liquidators tries to prioritize new offerings based on customer demand, and therefore is delighted to provide greater variety for this particular item.

With the goal of better serving companies as well as individuals with this long-standing partnership, office furniture consumers can expect contemporary designed office furniture that is affordable, dependable, and will last for years to come. Cherryman Industries Amber series office furniture can be purchased from the Madison Liquidators online marketplace and has launched with exceptionally positive reviews from customers. This collection of innovative and high-quality furniture is one among many. Madison Liquidators has continually prioritized greater product choice and quality for their customers.

Madison Liquidators 2023 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Madison Liquidators) (PRNewswire)

