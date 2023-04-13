Yadea Scooter ElitePrime Launches CrowdFunding Campaign on Indiegogo: the Urban SUV

SHENZHEN, China, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, a global leading brand of developing and manufacturing two-wheeler electric vehicles, has announced the launch of its new electric scooter globally through Indiegogo crowd-funding platform with its super early bird price to obtain the high-quality product "ElitePrime". The event begins on 18 April and will last two months to provide sufficient time for global consumers who demand convenient, reliable and sustainable transportation options to consider and purchase.

As the 2023 hero product of Yadea, the ElitePrime is a powerful, safe and foldable SUV-like electric scooter with high performance, allowing you to conquer all road conditions! Powerful equipped motor help boost the speed initially but could brake within a second due to its excellent front and rear suspension systems, which dismiss people's any concerns of safety for various outdoor activities. The long range distance after single charging could fully meet your daily needs on urban commute and foldable structure allows convenient storage in car trunk or even public place. The APP is compatible with iOS and Android, and it supplies the humanized cruise control to reduce the long-distance pressure, dynamic connection and real-time focus provides the easily locking/unlocking for better riding experiences.

For more details about product and purchase information, please check: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/yadea-scooter-eliteprime/coming_soon/x/29715610

"We are excited to announce the big step taken on our ElitePrime, I am confidence saying that we are destined to achieve a greater success by the quality product itself", said a spokesperson for Yadea, "The crowd-funding we took through Indiegogo allows us to build a more reality connection with consumers over the world and awaken them from the deep".

In addition to this crowd-funding event via Indiegogo, Yadea is committed to devoting more efforts on product development and production in 2023 and later years, Yadea is well-positioned and determined to bring more surprises to the growing market.

About Yadea Yadea is a global leader in electric bicycles and scooters, committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability. With its new DTC website, Yadea is taking a bold step towards meeting the needs of this growing market.

