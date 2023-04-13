Robert Half Releases 2022 Global ESG Report Highlighting Environmental, Social and Governance Efforts

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has released its 2022 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which provides an in-depth look at the company's global ESG objectives, progress made and plans for the future. The report highlights information on Robert Half and its subsidiary Protiviti's governance, people-first approach, communities, clients and partners, and environmental initiatives.

"Our enterprise values — integrity, inclusion, innovation and commitment to success — serve as the cornerstones of everything we do, including the way we approach sustainability and social responsibility," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "I am proud of our 2022 ESG initiatives, which underscore our people-first approach in the workplace and ongoing commitment to support our environment and communities."

2022 Highlights

In 2022 employee engagement surveys, 94% of respondents said they felt Robert Half and Protiviti are great places to work. The following outcomes underscore why the companies received such a positive endorsement:

Commitment to employees: Robert Half listens to its employees and responds with action to drive positive change across the enterprise. In 2022, a long-term flexible work philosophy was formalized for employees worldwide; sixteen Employee Network Groups expanded their reach; and employees received appreciation bonuses and expanded access to mental health, well-being and fitness programs.

Community support: Philanthropic investments worldwide totaled $7 million in 2022, including contributions to Robert Half and Protiviti's nonprofit partners and matching gifts, as well as employees' volunteer time.

Environmental initiatives: Robert Half submitted targets for validation to the Science Based Targets initiative for greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

Technology and innovation: With more than 30 million professionals in its global candidate database, Robert Half's AI capabilities have transformed the way our recruiting professionals discover, assess and select candidates for clients, resulting in hundreds of thousands of talent placements annually.

Diversity, equity and inclusion: Robert Half and Protiviti's Employee Network Groups unite professionals with common interests and backgrounds. These groups encourage inclusion and belonging and provide employees with opportunities for professional development and connection. The company's global internal workforce includes 54% women and — in the U.S. — 34% individuals from historically underrepresented groups.

"At Robert Half and Protiviti, differences in backgrounds, perspectives and work styles are embraced and valued," said Susan Haseley, chief ESG and DEI officer of Robert Half. "We offer our people a wide variety of programs and experiences to enable each person to be heard, feel a sense of belonging and have the chance to make a real difference."

Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been recognized for its continued commitment to ESG. Recent accolades include Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and Forbes' list of Best Employers for Women. Protiviti was also named to the 2022 list of PEOPLE's Companies That Care®.

