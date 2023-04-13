THE BROTHERHOOD SISTER SOL CELEBRATES 18TH VOICES GALA ALONGSIDE HONOREE DAPPER DAN

Youth development and social justice organization hosts annual benefit to celebrate life-changing programming alongside legendary Harlem fashion designer

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis), the Harlem-based youth development and social justice organization, today announced the return of its signature Voices gala. Returning for its 18th iteration on Thursday, May 11th, Voices serves as the organization's annual benefit that celebrates its youth members and enriching programming. Taking place at New York City's Ziegfeld Ballroom, this year's event will honor special guest Dapper Dan to recognize his legendary work within fashion, music and culture timed with the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

"We are very excited to be honoring Dapper Dan at our 18th annual Voices gala. Dap is a true icon, a son of Harlem whose unique creativity and innovative designs have captured the attention of the world," said Khary Lazarre-White, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Brotherhood Sister Sol. "Dapper Dan deeply believes in our mission and our commitment to uplifting young people and providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed. We are excited to celebrate his lasting impact on our community and we look forward to recognizing and honoring him as we also uplift and elevate the voices of our young people and the mission of BroSis."

A fellow Harlem native, Dapper Dan pioneered streetwear in the early 1980s, co-opting luxury branding to design original garments with high-end detail. With an impressive client roster of celebrities and entertainers, Dapper Dan changed fashion and design through his bold take on styling. Following BroSis' recent partnership with Dapper Dan for the DAP GAP collection, the organization is pleased to recognize his deep impact across fashion, music, and culture.

"I am truly humbled and honored to be recognized at The Brotherhood Sister Sol's annual Voices Gala," said Dapper Dan. "As a son of Harlem, it means the world to me to give back to the community that has given me so much. The work that BroSis does to uplift young people is truly inspiring, and I am proud to support their efforts. I look forward to celebrating with them and continuing to work together to make a positive impact in the lives of young people in Harlem and beyond."

Voices is BroSis' signature annual benefit highlighting its inspiring young people. Putting a spotlight on their personal journeys through spoken-word performances, heartfelt speeches, and more, the event provides an extraordinary opportunity for dynamic supporters to celebrate BroSis' commitment to helping youth develop into critical thinkers and community leaders. This year's event will additionally include special appearances from supporters of the organization to be in attendance.

"It is very exciting to celebrate the endeavors of an organization dedicated to empowering the lives of Black and Brown youth," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT and BroSis Board Member. "The Voices Gala is a tribute to the unwavering spirit of Black excellence and honors trailblazers who are paving the way for future generations. I'm excited to honor and amplify Black voices of all ages, from those who led the way to those who will be doing so in the future."

"BroSis continues to pave the way for our next generation of leaders, that leaves an impact not only on the youth members but also the communities they represent," said Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay, CEO of Mediaco Holding Inc., and BroSis Co-Chair. "Voices speaks to the organization's accomplishments and sheds light on how important our community's resources are in making a difference."

The organization's Voices gala further carries out its mission of celebrating and recognizing future leaders of tomorrow. The evening features a festive reception, seated dinner, and dynamic program to make for an evening to remember.

"We are thrilled to kick off this year's Voices gala, a powerful event that showcases the immense potential and promise of Black and Brown youth in our communities," said Clara Markowicz, BroSis Co-Chair. "As we honor Dapper Dan's legacy, we also celebrate BroSis' enduring impact on the lives of young people in Harlem. This is a momentous occasion to uplift the voices of our future leaders and recognize their resilience, strength, and perseverance."

For more information, please visit brotherhood-sistersol.org and follow The Brotherhood Sister Sol on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

About The Brotherhood Sister Sol

For over 25 years, the Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) has been at the forefront of social justice, educating, training, and organizing to challenge inequality and champion opportunity for all. With a focus on Black and Latinx youth, BroSis is where young people own the power of their history, identity, and community to create the future they want to see. By training educators across the nation and around the world and organizing a community of change agents, BroSis builds on its legacy of youth-led activism to realize a more just and equitable future.

