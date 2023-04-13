Amy's Kitchen Promotes Goretti Hamlin to Chief People Officer

PETALUMA, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen , a leading organic and natural food company and certified B-Corp, has promoted Goretti Hamlin to the position of Chief People Officer. In this role, Hamlin will be responsible for overseeing the company's human resources strategy, driving employee engagement, and the growth and development of its teams.

Goretti Hamlin (PRNewswire)

Amy's Kitchen has promoted Goretti Hamlin to the position of Chief People Officer.

"Amy's Kitchen has always put its people and values first, and Goretti's promotion to Chief People Officer will ensure that remains a core focus," said CEO Andy Berliner. "As a certified B-Corp, we're focused on using our business as a force for good, and Goretti's leadership will be critical in helping us continue to build a culture of inclusivity, sustainability, and social responsibility."

The promotion comes after an extensive search process, where external candidates were considered. Throughout her 20 years with Amy's, Hamlin has held HR roles starting with HR manager in manufacturing to overseeing leadership and development. Ultimately, her commitment to the company's values and talent for thinking strategically while creating a positive work environment won her the role.

"I'm thrilled to take a seat at the table with the Senior Leadership team, where I will continue to champion a culture of inclusivity," said Hamlin. "The post-Covid world presents challenges for HR professionals, but I feel confident that with my team and the leadership at Amy's, we will continue to navigate and thrive in this new normal."

Amy's Kitchen is committed to using its business to make a positive impact on the world. The company's mission is to provide organic, plant-based meals that are delicious, convenient, and accessible to all. With Hamlin's leadership, Amy's Kitchen will continue to advance its mission while fostering a workplace culture that values its employees' well-being and development.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 135 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe. To find Amy's products near you, please visit https://amys.com/ .

Amy's Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amy's Kitchen