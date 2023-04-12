Annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023 is 6 months away

In six months, communities all across the western United States will experience an annular solar eclipse, often called a "Ring of Fire" eclipse.

SANTA FE, N.M., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- States that will see an annular solar eclipse on the morning of October 14th in the US are Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.

An Annular Solar Eclipse is a beautiful and other-worldly sight!

"An annular solar eclipse is a beautiful and other-worldly scene, the Sun's disk transformed into a brilliant ring" said Great American Eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler, "This 'Ring of Fire' is a preview of the majesty to come next April 8th, the total eclipse of the Sun."

"An annular eclipse is fascinating!" said Polly White, Great American Eclipse co-owner. "We see our solar system in action, and watch the sun become an exquisite ring!"

People inside the path of annularity will witness this other-worldly sight of the Sun as a thin ring occulted by the Moon. At all times during an annular solar eclipse, viewers must use safe eclipse glasses to view this dramatic sight.

6 million people already live inside the path and millions more will travel to the path of annularity on eclipse day. Communities are preparing to handle the influx of eclipse tourists. It will pass over many national parks, which will make beautiful backdrops for photographs. "It will be paradise for photographers" said Polly White.

Watch the shadow of the moon move across the western United States.

GreatAmericanEclipse.com is the authoritative source for comprehensive information on the 2023 and 2024 solar eclipses over North America.

We provide over a gigabyte of media content — maps, animations, and images — for print, web, broadcast, and social media use here .

