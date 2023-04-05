Unanet Receives 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

CRM by Cosential Honored for Exceptional Innovation

DULLES, Va., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Unanet CRM by Cosential as a 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner for the second consecutive year. The 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes companies that are advancing the CRM industry, among others, and driving income for the market.

Unanet CRM is a cloud-based customer relationship management and proposal generation solution used to win better business and accelerate growth exclusively for AEC firms. Unanet CRM has created over 1.5M sales opportunities for more than 32,000 users and has helped AEC firms win more than 465,000 projects.

"Purpose-built for AEC firms, Unanet CRM helps companies solve complex business development challenges while offering the best user experience in the industry so companies can win more of the right business," said Akshay Mahajan, Executive Vice President, AEC for Unanet. "This award demonstrates our commitment to keeping our technology on the cutting-edge in response to ongoing customer feedback."

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Unanet with a 2023 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Its CRM solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Unanet in 2024 and beyond."

Unanet CRM is ideal for business development professionals and seller-doers who need to access the right tools and the right data on demand. Data access via mobile devices from within Outlook saves AEC firms time and effort when updating contacts, companies and opportunities. Additionally, Unanet CRM allows for strategic proposal management and development, dramatically cutting down the time spent on proposals. Unanet CRM gives AEC firms a holistic view of their entire company so they can make strategic business decisions while managing pursuits and pipelines effectively.

Leading AEC firms including JE Dunn Construction and Gilbane have used Unanet CRM to help grow their companies nationally, while also saving time and getting strategic insights into their business health.

To learn more about Unanet CRM by Cosential, please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,600 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

