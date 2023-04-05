Music Shop 360 Enhances All-in-One, Point-of-Sale Solution for Music Retailers with Online School Rental Management and CommentSold Integration

New features expand capabilities to enhance the customer experience and drive additional revenue

PROVO, Utah, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Shop 360 , the leading all-in-one, cloud-based retail point-of-sale (POS) solution for modern music retailers, today announced two new features designed to enhance the customer experience and drive additional revenue opportunities for independent music stores.

Music Shop 360 is a true end-to-end retail software solution that supports retail music business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, including Reverb.com, inventory, repairs, rental management, customer communications, and marketing. The new features, which include online school rental management and integration with CommentSold for live selling, further expand the platform's capabilities to meet the unique and evolving needs of music retail businesses.

Music Shop 360's Online School Rentals feature gives school music dealers a robust, customizable platform for managing school instrument rentals directly through the Music Shop 360 POS. Music retailers can easily build school or district lists, instrument categories and subcategories, rental packages, and various pricing options for rent-to-own and/or purchase. The easy-to-use interface enables retailers to filter and track rentals, review contracts and payment information, including contract auto-billing, and update rental inventory quickly and easily.

Also new is Music Shop 360's integration with CommentSold , the leading commercial live selling platform, providing music retailers on the Music Shop 360 platform with access to live selling through Videeo , CommentSold's best-in-class white-label, live video commerce technology. The integration allows Music Shop 360 retailers to stream live shoppable videos across their website and social media platforms, enabling customers to easily make purchases via their preferred channel. When a customer clicks to purchase an item, it automatically takes the consumer to the business checkout page and generates a web order in the Music Shop 360 POS system, which is then fulfilled.

"In today's economy, it is incredibly important for retailers to leverage all of the tools possible to engage with consumers and drive purchases," said Finn Faldi, Chief Business Officer at CommentSold. "We continue to see live selling as a top channel to drive ROI, and we are excited to work with partners such as Music Shop 360 to enable retailers to remain competitive in today's market."

"Finally, we've found a POS system that is truly a partner for us in providing a better retail experience for our customers and a better user experience for our employees. With all its forward-thinking features and these great integrations, Music Shop 360 is providing the tools we need to not only be competitive in the music retail space, but to actually be winning," said Josh Thorn, Williamson Music 1st.

Music Shop 360 combines decades of music industry expertise with a proven modern POS solution to deliver the capabilities music stores need to provide the best possible experience to their customers. With industry-specific features that generic POS systems can't match, including real-time integrations with My Music Staff, the premier music student management software; Reverb, to significantly expand your retail audience; and Clientbook, the industry's leading clienteling solution, Music Shop 360's cloud-based solution and industry integrations enable retailers to improve sales, efficiencies, and customer satisfaction.

"We are excited about Music Shop 360's new Online School Rental feature as it gives school music dealers a flexible and powerful tool for driving revenue and improving the customer experience," said Taylor Harnois, General Manager, Music Shop 360. "The CommentSold integration is also a valuable new update that helps music retailers grow and scale their online presence and sales to compete with larger music retailers."

Music Shop 360 is supported by a world-class team that understands the specific needs of independent music stores. More than 300 music stores across the U.S. have already adopted Music Shop 360 for their music retail, rental, and lesson scheduling needs.

Music Shop 360 will showcase its all-in-one, cloud-based POS platform at the 2023 NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, April 13-15, in Booth #8007.

To see a demo of Music Shop 360 or to meet with Music Shop 360 at NAMM, email lindsay@0to5.com or visit musicshop360.com .

About Music Shop 360

Music Shop 360 is an all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern music stores. The POS solution provides end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, rentals, repairs, customer communications and marketing and features seamless integrations My Music Staff, Clientbook and more. To learn more about Music Shop 360, visit www.MusicShop360.com .

Media Contact

Lindsay Hull

Zer0 to 5ive for Music Shop 360

Lindsay@0to5.co m

View original content:

SOURCE Music Shop 360