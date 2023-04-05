KCIC RELEASES ANNUAL ASBESTOS LITIGATION YEAR IN REVIEW REPORT

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KCIC, a consultancy based in Washington, D.C., today announced the release of its annual Asbestos Litigation Year in Review report, which provides an in-depth analysis of asbestos-related personal injury through year-end 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/KCIC) (PRNewswire)

The analysis gives a detailed look at asbestos litigation, providing insights into how these trends change over time.

The analysis gives a detailed look at asbestos litigation in 2022 and trends in recent years, providing insights into how these trends are changing over time. The report analyzes statistics based on disease, jurisdiction, and plaintiff firm while also diving into alternative exposure types and other plaintiff attributes such as gender, resident state, and age. It also examines traditional asbestos lawsuits including allegations of talc exposure and compares attributes of those lawsuits and plaintiff firms to what is traditionally seen in this litigation.

Megan Burns, Managing Director at KCIC, said, "At KCIC, we really get excited when we can analyze data in ways that inform stakeholders and potentially change the way they do business. Our annual report provides insight into what is changing (and not changing) in asbestos litigation and allows readers to compare their own experiences with what we are seeing nationwide. It is our hope that analyses like the ones in this year's report will help inform decisions for those managing this litigation."

To download the 2022 Asbestos Litigation: Year in Review report, and for more information about KCIC, please visit www.kcic.com/asbestos. This year, KCIC will be leading the 2022 Asbestos Litigation Year in Review webinar on Wednesday, May 3, 2022, at 2pm ET presented by Perrin Conferences. To register for this free webinar, please visit here. For inquiries about the report or related webinar, please contact Megan Burns at burnsm@kcic.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KCIC