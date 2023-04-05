Leading LSAT test prep provider Blueprint Prep analyzed the chatbot's results, finding that ChatGPT would fail to attain the needed scores without a veteran instructor and proven study strategies.

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep, a premier test preparation and professional training company, was among the first test prep companies to analyze the LSAT results of #OpenAI 's ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot capable of accurately responding to human language. The chatbot's LSAT results revealed that ChatGPT-3.5 series was unable to meet the typical scores required for admission to a top 14 law school.

Blueprint Test Preparation (PRNewswire)

A veteran Blueprint Prep LSAT instructor analyzed the chatbot's test results and discovered its chief errors lay in a failure to consistently apply logical and critical reasoning, as well as an inability to distinguish essential information from superfluous material. These are areas where input from an experienced instructor would help ChatGPT better understand the questions and how to interpret them. Despite its less-than-stellar scores, however, ChatGPT was convinced while taking the test that it was answering questions correctly.

"We know that the LSAT is designed to measure a student's analytical reasoning, critical thinking, and reading comprehension skills, which are essential for success in law school," said Gene Suhir, LSAT Academic Manager at Blueprint Prep. "These skills can be significantly strengthened, but to do so requires leveraging proven strategies and top-scoring instructors who can help students get into the mindsets of the test makers. This form of LSAT test prep not only enables the student to process information like a lawyer would, but it's been proven that strengthening reasoning skills via LSAT test prep can help wire students' brains to think more like a lawyer. This is not the specific kind of reasoning that ChatGPT is innately useful for, although it can learn these skills."

The LSAT is scored on a scale of 120-180, with 151 being roughly average. Students usually need a typical score in the 170s to be admitted to one of the nation's top 14 law schools. On the two tests it took, ChatGPT scored a 148 (37th percentile) and a 157 (70th percentile). Even in its better test, the chatbot got roughly 1 out of every 3 questions wrong.

ChatGPT performed worst in logic games, was mediocre in logic reasoning, and scored best in reading comprehension, which is the LSAT's most straightforward test section. The chatbot had a hard time recognizing that a new rule only applied to a specific question and did not carry over into the next question. Additionally, the LSAT adds irrelevant information to questions to serve as distractions and ChatGPT was unable to distinguish between the peripheral and essential information.

Blueprint has maintained, for over 20 years, a proven record of helping students increase their LSAT scores, with an averageimprovementof+15points . With proven strategies, skilled instructors and robust technology, Blueprint offers students a guarantee that their scores will increase.

"ChatGPT had not prepared for taking the LSAT and clearly showed skill gaps in the reasoning abilities that are relevant to law school," said Matt Riley, CEO and Co-Founder of Blueprint Prep. "Even with its phenomenal ability to scrape the internet for existing knowledge, ChatGPT's untutored scores would probably not get the bot accepted to a top law school, demonstrating the value of selecting a proven prep course to achieve high LSAT scores."

When asked whether it wished to take the LSAT again, ChatGPT replied, "As an AI language model, ChatGPT does not have a personal ambition or desire to pursue a legal career that requires taking the LSAT test." The bot did recognize, however, that taking an LSAT prep course "helps students improve their chances of success, gain expert guidance and support, and feel more confident and prepared."

For more information about preparing for the LSAT, please visit here .

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and Qbanks for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as for residents, practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its acquisition of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines unparalleled expertise in content creation,engaging video production techniques, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled outcomes for its learners, including industry-leading score increases and pass rates for learners taking standardized entrance exams and licensure certification exams. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blueprint Test Preparation LLC