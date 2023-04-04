Naturepedic Launches Certified Organic, Waterproof Dog Beds

The non-toxic beds for dogs, cats and other pets are healthier for pets, people and planet.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, makers of certified organic mattress and bedding products for babies, kids and adults, has just launched its Organic Pet Bed (Dog Bed) collection. With this addition, Naturepedic extended its commitment to Safe Healthy Sleep™ for the Whole Family to include pets.

Naturepedic Organic Mattresses: Safe Healthy Sleep™ Since 2003 (PRNewswire)

Ethically minded pet parents can trust the new Naturepedic Organic Pet Bed is safer for pets and planet.

"We founded Naturepedic 20 years ago to create a healthier crib mattress for our own family," said Jason Cik, Naturepedic co-founder and head of sustainable product innovation. "For many, a pet is every bit as cherished as a human, and our new Organic Pet Bed honors that."

The Naturepedic Organic Pet Bed (Dog Bed) features supportive, GOTS-approved latex encased in organic cotton. It comes with a waterproof, machine-washable cover made with durable organic cotton canvas and contains no chemical flame retardants, vinyl (polyvinyl chloride) or polyurethane foam. Starting at $99, it's available in six sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

Ethically minded pet parents can trust the Organic Pet Bed is safer for pets and planet. It is GOTS certified organic, MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic, GREENGUARD® Gold certified, PETA-Approved Vegan and validated as UL Formaldehyde Free.

Naturepedic is celebrating the Organic Pet Bed release with product donations to animal rescues around the country, including Animal Haven in New York, N.Y., Lucky Dog Animal Rescue (LDAR) in Arlington, Va. and Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups near Cleveland, Ohio.

The Organic Pet Bed launch complements Naturepedic's Earth Month and year-long 20th Anniversary celebrations, and the pioneering organic mattress manufacturer will release additional sustainably made products later this month. Shoppers can view the Organic Pet Beds online or bring dogs (on a leash) to their nearest Naturepedic Organic Mattress Gallery.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products with a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic, an EPA Green Power Partner, is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous supporter of NGOs and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Naturepedic