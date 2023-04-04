Kelly Launches Digital Workers, First Product in Suite of Automated Solutions

Kelly Fusion Digital Workers help clients tackle labor challenges, improve employee experience

TROY, Mich., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies face economic uncertainties and fierce talent competition, and workers report unmanageable workloads and disengagement from their jobs, Kelly becomes the first staffing provider to tackle these challenges by deploying digital workers in addition to human workers. The company today announced the launch of Kelly Fusion Digital Workers, the first product in the Kelly Fusion suite of solutions that automate routine tasks and allow employees to focus on more meaningful work.

Kelly Fusion Digital Workers are powered by the latest automation software and custom-built for Kelly clients to complete repetitive tasks. They can reliably manage data entry tasks and new-hire processes such as background screenings and onboarding procedures, for example. Kelly Fusion Digital Workers ensure work is completed efficiently, increase compliance, reduce risk, save money, eliminate mundane work, and improve the overall employee experience.

"With this product launch, we have created a new labor channel for our customers," Kelly Vice President of Innovation and Product Development Ed Pederson said. "We are combining our 75 years of staffing experience with digital tools that can have limitless impact on our clients' ability to innovate and grow. For workers, these tools free up time for creativity and upskilling."

As a leader in global staffing and recruitment services, Kelly consults with clients to understand their workforce needs in depth and determines the right blend of digital tools and human talent to enhance productivity and employee satisfaction. Kelly's in-house automation team, in partnership with leading enterprise automation software company UiPath, builds each custom digital worker to meet the unique workforce needs of its clients. Kelly then implements the digital workers alongside their human colleagues and manages their performance.

"The world of work is evolving at rapid speed. By pairing its workforce solutions expertise with UiPath-powered automation tools, Kelly is tackling some of the biggest pain points companies and workers have identified," UiPath Chief People Officer Brigette McInnis-Day said. "Kelly Fusion enables work that is smarter, more efficient, and more enjoyable. The impact of this collaboration between human and digital workers is truly limitless."

Kelly Fusion Digital Workers are delivering significant time and cost savings. Internally across Kelly, 162 unique automations have saved more than 650,000 hours and $13.5 million. Digital workers at Kelly deliver value by completing many tasks such as certifying candidate profiles, verifying background checks, submitting drug screening requests, sending onboarding emails, ordering new-hire kits, and reporting results to their human colleagues. These automations have reduced the time employees spend reviewing results and have allowed Kelly to deploy talent more quickly.

"Digital workers have been game-changing for Kelly's productivity and overall employee experience," Pederson said. "We're excited to now bring these innovations to our clients in the U.S. and Canada. Paired with the more than 300,000 job seekers we place every year, Kelly Fusion enables workforce agility and empowers human achievement."

Learn more about Kelly's people-first automated work solutions at kellyfusion.com, and download this e-book to find out how to optimize work processes through the fusion of human and digital talent.

About Kelly®

Kelly connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including science, engineering, education, contact center, light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ more than 300,000 people around the world and connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2022 was $5.0 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you. Follow Kelly on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

