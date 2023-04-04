GOODYEAR REVEALS 125TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATIVE SIDEWALL DESIGN FOR GOODYEAR 400

Goodyear celebrates the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR in style with a special sidewall logo that nods to the past

AKRON, Ohio, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Goodyear's 125th anniversary this year, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced a special sidewall logo design for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR during the weekend of May 12-14, 2023. The vintage logo sidewall design features the historic Goodyear Wingfoot logo, originally created in 1898, and coincides with the special 75th anniversary NASCAR Throwback Weekend of races held at the Darlington Raceway.

The limited-edition sidewall design will be featured on 3,500 tires at all three national series races during Darlington Raceway weekend serving as a special tribute to the longevity of the relationship between NASCAR and Goodyear, the longest-tenured sponsor in the sport.

"It's exciting to be a part of this special weekend and acknowledge the distinctive relationship that two storied organizations like NASCAR and Goodyear share," said Stu Grant, general manager, Goodyear Global Race Tires. "The unique, first-of-its kind sidewall design is a fitting tribute to our remarkable history together and our shared passion for motorsports."

Race fans have a chance to win a Throwback Weekend experience and other prizes by entering a sweepstakes at www.Goodyear400Sweepstakes.com. Visit the site to enter now through May 3, find prize details and read the Official Rules.

Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2022, Goodyear renewed its position as the exclusive tire for NASCAR's top three national series, marking a commitment to continued innovation for the next generation of drivers. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty's Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

Hosted on May 14 at Darlington Raceway – one of the Cup Series’ oldest active tracks – the Goodyear 400 celebrates the history of stock car racing and signifies another milestone chapter in Goodyear’s longstanding affiliation with NASCAR. In 2022, Goodyear renewed its position as the exclusive tire for NASCAR's top three national series, marking a commitment to continued innovation for the next generation of drivers. (PRNewswire)

