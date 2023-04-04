Firehouse Subs® Triples the Meat and Flavor with New Smokin' Triple Stack Sub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs® has stacked flavorful ingredients to create its newest Smokin' Triple Stack Sub, available only for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants. One of its meatiest subs ever, the hot and hearty addition features USDA Choice, slow-smoked beef brisket, smoked turkey breast, and Virginia honey ham topped with melted cheddar, sweet & tangy slaw, barbecue sauce and mayo on a toasted sub roll.

"To satisfy our fans' meat cravings, we created a game-changing sandwich featuring a trio of meats sliced fresh daily and other quality ingredients to create our meatiest limited-time menu offer in brand history," said Yosef Hojchman, Chief Marketing Officer at Firehouse Subs. "Our new Smokin' Triple Stack Sub is the ultimate indulgence with a flavor profile enhanced by our slow-smoked brisket and barbecue sauce."

Firehouse Subs' passion doesn't stop at serving hearty and flavorful food. A portion of every purchase at Firehouse Subs locations in the U.S. benefits Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, which provides lifesaving equipment, training and funding to first responders and public safety organizations. To date, the Foundation has provided more than $75 million in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Besides eating more subs, guests can also support their local communities through the Foundation by rounding up at the register, donating spare change and purchasing a recycled, five-gallon pickle bucket for a $3 donation.

Fans can order the Smokin' Triple Stack on the Firehouse Subs mobile app to earn points for future visits or visit FirehouseSubs.com to find their nearest location. Firehouse Loyalty members can redeem points for rewards like free subs and are the first to learn about promotions and new menu items.

About Firehouse Subs®

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with high quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. Driven by the passion of Firehouse Subs franchisees to serve their local communities, for the fifth consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America, LLC and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

Quick Facts:

More than 1,245 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico , Canada and non-traditional locations

More than $75 million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

