Chuck E. Cheese Debuts New Content for Families Online

DALLAS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the beloved family entertainment and restaurant brand, announced the launch of a new full season of entertainment on its YouTube and YouTube Kids channels, featuring free, silly, and enjoyable content for families to watch together. With many parents and caretakers looking for activities for their children that are safe and age appropriate, Chuck E. Cheese online entertainment provides a great solution for families across the country.

The new season of content leans into the latest trends and offers popular, and seasonal entertainment for kids of all ages. The short-form snackable videos, which will be released on Tuesdays and Saturdays, include a wide range of exciting and interactive dance tutorials and challenges, zany songs and skits featuring Chuck E. and his friends, and remixed music tracks, designed to engage, and entertain kids and families at home or wherever they may be. With a library of over 100 videos, Chuck E. Cheese, Jasper T. Jowls, Helen Henny, Pasqually, DJ Munch, Bella, Ronnie the Unicorn and all the characters of the Chuck E. Cheese universe are sure to deliver the perfect songs and dances for parents and children to actively play and enjoy quality time together.

"We understand that today's families have access to a variety of platforms for entertainment, and our online content provides an avenue for kids and parents to experience the joy and wonder of our beloved Chuck E. Cheese characters from anywhere," said, Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Media, Licensing and Entertainment at Chuck E Cheese. "Entertainment has been a part of our brand for over four decades. From our in-store programming, online channels, music playlists and gaming properties, we will continue to evolve how our Chuck E. Cheese characters interact with our multi-generations of fans."

The season will launch with a "Parents vs. Kids" dance challenge to fan favorite, Spring Break Break Dance. One of the standout features of the new content will be the variety of music available, from all new original tracks to classic Chuck E. Cheese songs like "Me & My Friends" and "The Happy Dance," as well as fresh remixes from DJ Munch so fans can fall in love again with new variations of Chuck E. Cheese favorites. The brand will also be releasing singles of a variety of genres, including pop, rock, and hip hop, throughout the year across all music streaming platforms.

The entertainment division at Chuck E. Cheese has been building partnerships with family entertainment brands that share the same mission and values of delivering popular, safe, and wholesome entertainment for all families. Partners include KIDZ BOP, who provide in-store programming at over 460 fun centers nationwide, several licensing partners across verticals in retail, apparel, toys and accessories, and a new partnership with Zigazoo Kids, a kidSAFE COPPA-certified and Common Sense Media that offers a social yet safe place for children to be online.

Chuck E. Cheese fans will also be delighted to learn that the Chuck E. Cheese Summer Concert series will return and in its third year, many surprises are in store. Coming Summer of 2023, the band will tour more cities, and even some new faces may join the road show. More details to come very soon. To see the characters online, learn all the signature moves, and more visit the Chuck E. Cheese YouTube channel today.

