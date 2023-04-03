iPosi Celebrates 50th Anniversary of First Cellphone Call with Portable Cellphone Inventor Marty Cooper at Tech Talk Presentation

Wireless Innovation Forum Hosts Roundtable Discussion on the Future of Wireless Technology

DENVER, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Lee, CEO of iPosi, co-moderated a Wireless Innovation Forum ( WinnForum ) panel discussion on the Future of Wireless Technology in honor of the April 3rd 50th anniversary of the first cellphone call with Motorola Engineer Marty Cooper, inventor of the cellphone, and Google Wireless Engineer and WinnForum CTO Andrew Clegg. With an international industry audience in attendance, the three technology leaders looked back on how the cellphone has impacted society. Marty shared his insights on how new innovations in mobile intelligence and sensing will impact improvements in health care, food security, and education.

Born from Motorola's advances in commercial radio technology, the portable cellphone is considered to be one in the top 100 inventions of all time. It took 13 weeks for Marty and his design team to develop the first hand-held telephone prototype—the DynaTAC 8000—which was affectionately known as "The Brick" because of its size and shape. Motorola made the device commercially available in 1983 for $3,995.

"It had 25 minutes of battery life, which was not a problem because you couldn't hold it up that long it was so heavy!" Marty said.

With six billion current cellular subscribers worldwide or 65% of the global population, the cellphone's impact is unmistakable, from E911 calls that have saved tens of millions of lives to powering a global trillion-dollar eCommerce economy.

"What we did 50 years ago was an introduction . . . We are at the very beginning of the cellphone revolution," Marty said.

To view the March 16th WinnForum roundtable, visit Tech Talk Celebrating 50 Years of Cellular with Martin Cooper, Creator of the First Cellphone - YouTube .

For information about iPosi go to iposi.com. For information about WinnForum visit wirelessinnovation.org .

About iPosi

Meeting the growing demand for precise, jam-resistant, indoor time synchronization, and mobile and fixed device indoor positioning, iPosi maximizes spectrum efficiency by locating incoming and outgoing mobile and fixed device signals to free up spectrum space for commercial uses while protecting legacy services. iPosi's advanced embedded technology enables instantaneous positioning, accurately locating devices deep inside urban canyons or anywhere GPS and GNSS signals are at their weakest using conventional solutions.

