Eliminating Laboratory Design 'Gap' With (3D, AR, & VR) Proves Lucrative with Lab Design Tool

MAYNARD, Mass., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab Design Tool , the leading healthcare and life science platform to rapidly design, visualize, and optimize laboratory space, is bridging the 'gap' and digitally transforming how organizations get to science faster. Powered by Kaon Interactive, the Lab Design ToolⓇ empowers everyone involved in laboratory design and operations to achieve space maximization, workflow optimization, and continuing operational excellence – while achieving 3x faster lab design consensus.

"Lab space layout and design has historically been marked by either inefficient, antiquated tools or costly highly-trained experts – both with lengthy iterations times," said David Gould, product manager of the Lab Design Tool. "There is a digital transformation 'gap' that needs to be filled. We need to empower everyone in lab planning, design, maintenance, optimization, and management with more agile, easy-to-use, and collaborative tools. This is particularly true as it relates to ongoing rearrangements that are necessary to keep science going amid relocations, consolidations, changing instrumentation, new lab space buildouts, as well as workflow optimizations."

Lab Design Tool offers a game-changing way to create and visualize a digital twin of any laboratory design layout. Users can quickly and easily design and optimize new or existing laboratory spaces using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface with a vast library of equipment and objects. All lab workflows and designs are immediately available to experience in immersive 3D, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). These digital twins can be shared and experienced in real-time, simplifying collaboration with multiple stakeholders.

A Fortune 500 clinical laboratory company using the Lab Design Tool across locations stated, "It allowed us to create our most efficient and highest performing labs. Our labs went from underperforming to best-in-class. We saw a three-week reduction in time to achieve consensus among stakeholders."

During a recent panel moderated by Lab Manager Magazine that featured Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, LabCentral, and Kaon Interactive, a panelist noted, "The number one reason we exist is that people are in desperate need of critical medicines. We are literally saving lives. That's the ultimate driver, so we must constantly look at how we design and optimize lab spaces to create efficiencies to accelerate the science."

The panel, which explored the latest approaches and digital transformation technologies used to enhance the scientific process and achieve cost-effective operational excellence, is available on-demand at labdesigntool.com .

The Lab Design Tool website includes a calculator that helps individuals quantify the tool's return on investment based on the average size of individual laboratory space their team rearranges yearly and the number of stakeholders involved. Calculate your efficiencies and accelerated time to science at labdesigntool.com .

As digital transformation drives unprecedented disruption in laboratory design, the Lab Design Tool focuses on providing laboratory managers with the cutting-edge tools needed for tomorrow's laboratories. It has future-proofed lab design to provide the agility and fast consensus needed in today's rapid and frequently changing world.

About Lab Design Tool

Lab Design ToolⓇ, powered by Kaon Interactive, is digitally transforming laboratory design and optimization at the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, hospital, independent laboratories, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations.

