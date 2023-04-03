Cornerstone Servicing Launches Mortgage Subservicing Business to Empower Smart Homeownership

Company blends remarkable customer experience and intelligent technologies to support responsible, sustainable growth for clients

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Servicing, a division of Cornerstone Capital Bank, SSB, and a leading provider of mortgage servicing solutions, has launched a subservicing business designed to empower homebuyers to be smart homeowners for life and fuel sustainable growth for lenders and investors of all shapes and sizes.

"Our goal is to ensure every homeowner has the support they need to make informed decisions and manage their mortgage with ease," said Toby Wells, president of Cornerstone Servicing. "With proactive engagement and intuitive technologies, our customizable subservicing solutions are uniquely designed to eliminate common pain points for homeowners such as unreliable service, confusing escrow changes, and lack of clear and timely information regarding their mortgage. We create an ideal homeowner experience to promote customer loyalty, healthy servicing portfolios, consistent cash flows, and sustainable growth for our clients—at a competitive cost of service."

In recent years, consumers and lenders have felt broad impacts of common subservicing issues stemming from fluctuating volumes and staffing challenges. In response, Cornerstone Home Lending, now a division of Cornerstone Capital Bank, resolved to bring servicing fully in house to deliver superior service for the life of each loan and beyond. After building an elite servicing team and industry-leading technology platform, Cornerstone Servicing successfully boarded Cornerstone Home Lending's servicing portfolio and achieved immediate improvements across its customer experience and servicing operations. Driven to make a positive difference in the lives of more homeowners, Cornerstone Servicing is now offering its end-to-end servicing solutions to the marketplace.

Led by a management team averaging more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience, Cornerstone Servicing combines superior service and user-friendly technologies with proactive processes and digestible communications to help make homeownership easy and convenient. Homeowners can log into the company's secure, user-friendly web portal or mobile app to access a complete view of their loan and 24/7 self-service options. An AI-powered virtual assistant offers immediate help navigating and utilizing the portal, with secured messaging available for more personalized assistance from Cornerstone Customer Care team members. The portal includes a learning center with helpful resources and tools designed to empower smart homeownership.

Cornerstone Servicing's cutting-edge client portal provides complete, real-time portfolio analytics and loan-level data to enable intelligent portfolio management. Custom views are available for loan officers, advisors, and servicer oversight.

Cornerstone Servicing is a leading provider of end-to-end mortgage servicing solutions designed to empower homebuyers to be smart homeowners for life. Combining superior service and intuitive technologies with customer-centric processes and digestible communications, Cornerstone Servicing helps make homeownership easy and convenient every step of the way. As a subservicing partner, Cornerstone Servicing helps lenders and investors of all shapes and sizes achieve business goals responsibly, delivering a homeowner experience that promotes healthy servicing portfolios and profitable, sustainable growth. Cornerstone Servicing is a division of Cornerstone Capital Bank, SSB, with primary servicing centers* located in Englewood, Colorado, and Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.cornerstoneservicing.com.

Created by Cornerstone Home Lending's acquisition of and merger with The Roscoe State Bank, Houston-based Cornerstone Capital Bank, SSB, has a combined operating history dating back to 1906 and includes mortgage banking, mortgage loan servicing, commercial banking, and institutional banking divisions. Cornerstone's 1,800 team members across the country are guided by a non-negotiable Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement. Cornerstone is known for its commitment to on-time delivery of services; its caring, passionate, and experienced team members; a comprehensive array of innovative products and services; certified Fortune Great Place to Work® status with multiple Best Workplaces™ awards; and recognition as a "Top Workplace" in multiple major markets. Cornerstone is primarily regulated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Texas Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending. For more information, visit www.cornerstonecapital.com.

*Presently, Cornerstone Capital Bank, SSB, does not market/use its trade name, Cornerstone Servicing, in a limited number of jurisdictions, which is subject to change.

