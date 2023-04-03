First Friday Weekend Shopping Easter Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Historic West Bottoms District in Kansas City is excited to announce the return of its upcoming event, Bunnies in the Bottoms, which will take place during the First Friday weekend from April 7-9, 2023. The event includes costumed bunnies hopping around the district to bring smiles and cheer while shoppers hunt for treasures this Easter weekend.

People can spring into KC's Historic West Bottoms First Weekend to enjoy its charm + some fun bunny-themed activities.

The district is located just west of downtown Kansas City off the historic 12th Street Bridge, offering a unique shopping and entertainment experience. Visitors can explore the district's historic brick buildings and warehouses, transformed into a hub for vintage and antique shops, furniture, clothing, home décor, and collectibles, and hunt for many unique Easter-themed items this month.

In addition to shopping, Bunnies in the Bottoms will feature family-friendly activities and entertainment, including photos with the bunnies and photo booths, themed décor, food trucks, cafes, and coffee shops to find a delicious selection of treats, drinks, and eats.

"We're thrilled to be hosting the return of the 'Bunnies in the Bottoms' event during the First Friday weekend," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, spokesperson for the Historic West Bottoms District. "People can spring into the season and take in the unique charm and character of the West Bottoms while also enjoying some fun Easter-themed activities."

The free outside events that complement the West Bottoms' First Friday Weekend shopping experience are called the Festivals of the Full Moon - in homage to the creator's Full Moon Productions. The festivals are themed each month. Upcoming themes include Blooms in the Bottoms May 5-7; Wedding Bells in the Bottoms June 2-4; Boom in the Bottoms July 7-9; Barks in the Bottoms August 4-6; Brews & BBQ in the Bottoms September 1-3; Boo in the Bottoms October 6-8; Blessings in the Bottoms Nov. 3-5; and December weekends will feature Bows in the Bottoms starting December 1.

West Bottoms' Shopping – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme is Bunnies in the Bottoms April 7-9 . Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat at 9 AM and close around 6 PM . This Easter Sunday some stores will be closed, it is recommended to refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings or – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme is Bunnies in the Bottoms. Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat atand close around. Thissome stores will be closed, it is recommended to refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings or westbottoms.com

Easter Bunny Hop-inings – Visitors are sure to see sightings of Easter Bunnies for photos on Friday and Saturday 10-3:30 PM .

Full Moon Escape – the Escape Games have slots available and new games. Open Friday 12:00 PM - 12:30 AM ; Saturday, 11:45 AM - 12:30 AM ; Sunday, 10:45 AM - 8:45 PM . – the Escape Games have slots available and new games. Open Friday; Saturday,; Sunday,

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Its large, multi-story buildings have histories dating back more than 130 years. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. westbottoms.com

