Buck Heim Elected Managing Partner of Kutak Rock's Omaha Regional Office

OMAHA, Neb., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Buck Heim has been elected regional managing partner of the firm's offices in Omaha, Minneapolis, Chicago and Philadelphia effective April 1. He succeeds Mike Curry, who has served in the position since 2008.

Buck Heim (PRNewswire)

"I am privileged and excited to serve in this leadership role and am committed to building on the momentum and success of the regional offices that Mike has commendably led for the past 15 years. Mike has served as a valued mentor to me throughout my career and I look forward to his continued support during this transition," remarked Heim. "Kutak Rock is home to deeply talented lawyers and professional staff who are fully committed to the firm and its clients. I look forward to working with and supporting our attorneys and staff as we continue to strategically grow our business together through exceptional service to our local, regional and national clients."

"For more than two decades, Buck has been an instrumental part of the Omaha office and has shown an unwavering commitment to client service and to working with his colleagues to enhance our firm's success," John Petr, Chair of Kutak Rock, observed. "I look forward to working with Buck in his new capacity as we focus on assisting our partners to deepen our client relationships, preserve our distinctive culture and grow our business."

Mike Curry, outgoing managing partner for the Omaha Regional Office, noted, "Having known and worked with Buck for more than 25 years, I am confident that Buck's leadership and guidance will facilitate the continued growth and expansion of our local, regional and national practices. He is a proven leader and, in the tradition and spirit of Bob Kutak, Harold Rock, George Krauss and David Jacobson, he is steeped in our culture of inclusion, mutual respect and unrelenting client service. I wish him the very best in his new role." Curry continued, "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Omaha Regional Office managing partner. I am thankful to all for their trust and support over the years."

"We also want to thank Mike for his 15 years of dedication and exemplary service to Kutak Rock as Omaha Regional Managing Partner," said Petr. "His concern for and investment in the success of every member of the region, his deeply appreciated insights and guidance as a mentor, and his understanding of and commitment to the firm and its culture as a whole have had an immeasurable impact on the office and the firm."

Heim represents clients in a variety of real estate, corporate and transactional matters, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and a particular focus on healthcare-related real estate transactions. In addition to his real estate practice, Heim represents nonprofit organizations, including both private foundations and public charities, on various tax, governance and related matters.

Heim joined Kutak Rock in 1997, was elected partner in 2001 and has served in leadership roles with the firm's real estate and healthcare practice groups since 2008. Outside of Kutak Rock, Heim has most recently served on the boards of Habitat for Humanity and Marian High School and frequently represents local charitable organizations on a pro bono basis. Heim earned a B.A. from the University of Nebraska and a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska.

About Kutak Rock LLP

With a footprint spanning 19 offices in 14 states and the District of Columbia, Kutak Rock's 550+ attorneys work seamlessly to provide clients excellent, responsive legal services. The firm's multidisciplinary practice comprises more than 25 areas of focus and dozens of discrete specialties. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kutak Rock LLP