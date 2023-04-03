Bandwidth IG Adds Third Fully Diverse Dark Fiber Route to Its San Francisco Bay Area Network

Network Expansion Provides Mission-Critical Connectivity from Santa Clara to San Jose in the Bay Area

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is increasing connectivity capabilities for the data center-rich San Francisco Bay Area with the expansion of its dark fiber network. The addition of a third fully diverse route provides critical fiber infrastructure from Santa Clara in the San Francisco Bay Area to the Great Oaks area of San Jose. The newest route delivers much-needed dark-fiber access to enterprises and data centers in one of the most dynamic markets in the world.

Approximately 300 MW of additional data center capacity is under development in the Silicon Valley market, according to Cushman & Wakefield . The growth demonstrates the immense need for reliable infrastructure to connect compute locations, cloud providers, and network operators across the market. Bandwidth IG's expanded network gives hyperscalers, enterprises, and network operators access to newly built, 100% underground, and high-count dark fiber between data centers or from data centers to enterprises.

"With this expansion that connects Santa Clara to San Jose, Bandwidth IG becomes the go-to dark fiber provider with three fully diverse routes between Santa Clara and the Great Oaks area of San Jose," said Bruce Garrison, CEO of Bandwidth IG. "Santa Clara to Great Oaks is one of the most data-centric routes in Silicon Valley. We realized the imperative need of having multiple routes to keep up with demand and to provide true network optionality in the region."

The network expansion is the latest project that demonstrates Bandwidth IG's commitment to delivering more dark fiber services to the San Francisco Bay Area. Over the last three years, Bandwidth IG has built more than 200 route miles in the area. The company has plans to build another 90 route miles this year, positioning it to become one of the most dense and diverse networks in Silicon Valley.

Bandwidth IG's San Francisco Bay Area network is available at more than 65 data centers in the market. All of Bandwidth IG's dark fiber networks are newly built, 100% underground, and take the most direct route possible. The truly diverse routes ensure minimal overlap with incumbent networks and provide the new dark fiber choices Silicon Valley has needed, as one of the largest data center markets in the U.S.

Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Portland and Greater Atlanta areas. Bandwidth IG's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, reliable connectivity options. Bandwidth IG's San Francisco Bay Area network offers more than 200 route miles and 65 data centers. The Greater Portland network has more than 15 route miles and 13 data centers, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 80 route miles and 15 data centers. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.

