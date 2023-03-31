The Well-Being Trailblazer Award Applications Are Now Open for 2023

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Archetype and the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA) announce that applications for the third annual Well-Being Trailblazer Awards are now open through May 31, 2023. The award recognizes future-focused products, tools, and solutions that contribute to workplace well-being and enable employees to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.

Applications are encouraged from US-based vendors who qualify based on team size, revenue, or lives impacted as listed in the application guide. Applicants will be judged across four criteria: measurable impact, innovative vision, market leadership, and achievement and growth. In addition to middle-market vendors, this year the Awards Committee is considering an additional category of awards for early-stage companies who have a clear growth trajectory to meet Trailblazer eligibility. These companies will be given the "Rising Star Award" at the 2023 Well-Being Trailblazer Awards.

In 2022, four companies were recognized as Well-Being Trailblazers for designing best-in-class solutions for holistic well-being: Brightside, Koa Health, MeQuilibrium, and Vida Health. The winners were featured in a live, in-person awards ceremony hosted by Archetype and WELCOA as part of the 2022 WELCOA Summit in Chicago. In 2023, the winners will be featured in an in-person panel at the WELCOA Summit in San Diego in September.

Winners receive complimentary VIP admission to WELCOA's 2023 Summit, as well as access to hundreds of HR professionals, wellness professionals, and benefits decision-makers. Also included in the prize package is PR exposure and publicity among WELCOA's network of 30,000 well-being professionals and industry leaders.

About Archetype: Archetype is a consulting and investment firm that aspires to make work better for 50 million people. Through a unique co-innovation approach, we engage a vibrant ecosystem of clients, advisors, investors, and colleagues to help every person in the workplace thrive and enable sustainable growth for businesses.

About WELCOA: WELCOA is one of the nation's most-respected resources for building high-performing, healthy workplaces. With a 30-year history, more than 4,000 corporate members, and 30,000 additional members and subscribers, WELCOA has an impeccable reputation for helping business and health professionals improve employee well-being and create healthier organizational cultures.

Questions?

Contact the Awards Committee at awards.committee@wellbeingtrailblazer.com

