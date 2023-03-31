Tishman Speyer's The Spiral Earns CoStar's Commercial Development of Year Honors

Tishman Speyer's Iconic New Manhattan Tower Named Winner of 2023 CoStar Impact Award

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tishman Speyer today announced that The Spiral, its recently-completed West Midtown office tower, has won the 2023 CoStar Impact Award for best commercial development in the New York City region.

The CoStar Impact Awards recognize exemplary commercial real estate transactions and projects completed in 2022 with significant influence in neighborhoods across 128 major markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, The Spiral rises to 1,031 feet and features a cascading series of landscaped terraces and hanging gardens as its signature element. The terraces ascend one per floor in a spiraling motion to create a unique, continuous green pathway that wraps around the façade of the tower, supplying its occupants with readily accessible fresh air and outdoor space.

"Since day one, Tishman Speyer has been focused on making The Spiral the world's most innovative, collaborative and human-centric office environment," said Tishman Speyer Senior Managing Director and Regional Director of New York Chris Shehadeh. "This recognition by CoStar serves as both a validation of our efforts and a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of everyone involved in this project."

The Spiral, which is pursuing LEED Gold certification, prioritizes people first through its biophilic design and intense focus on health, wellness and sustainability. Tishman Speyer's forward-looking approach has helped attract a number of the world's most diverse and innovative companies to The Spiral, including industry leaders Pfizer, Debevoise & Plimpton, HSBC, AllianceBernstein, Baker Tilly, NewYork-Presbyterian, SEB and Turner Construction.

On the top floor of the 66-story tower, Tishman Speyer has created ZO Clubhouse, a premier amenity center and lounge that is available to all customers in the tower. The Clubhouse features an open-air terrace, panoramic views of New York City, a beautifully furnished lounge, food and beverage service, and multiple spaces for meetings, conferences and events. The Spiral also features Studio, Tishman Speyer's flexible workspace solution, with a full suite of furnished, on-demand availability offerings, including coworking spaces, private suites, conference rooms and hot desk space along with high-speed Wi-Fi, conferencing technology and a dedicated staff.

Tishman Speyer is also partnering with award-winning chefs and restaurateurs on three culinary destinations at the base of the 2.8 million square-foot tower. The firm is working with Chef Gabriel Kreuther on a 5,700-square-foot full-service restaurant, as well as an all-day café serving breakfast and lunch, and featuring small plates and specialty wine and cocktails in the evening. Tishman Speyer is also collaborating with Erik Ramirez and Juan Correa, the team behind Llama San and Llama Inn, on a 6,000 square-foot restaurant showcasing Peruvian-Japanese cuisine. The Llama team is also operating the food & beverage program for the ZO. Clubhouse.

Located at the intersection of the High Line and the four-acre Bella Abzug Park, The Spiral encompasses an entire city block stretching from West 34th to West 35th Streets and from 10th Avenue to the park. The six-story base of the building incorporates a grand lobby featuring thought-provoking art by a variety of partners. StudioDrift has created a mesmerizing upside-down landscape consisting of kinetic mechanical flowers that gracefully open and close in synchronized motion. Meanwhile, Sourabh Gupta's Botanicals create the illusion of garden ponds, with lush vegetation growing at the edges.

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 33 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial facilities, and mixed-use campuses. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic proptech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO, and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 531 properties, totaling 221 million square feet, with a combined value of approximately $130 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

