Zhongchao Inc. Announces Launch of Health Education Intelligent Content Production Platform

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with cancer and other major diseases, today announced the launch of "E-Class," medical education intelligent content production platform developed by Zhongchao Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Zhongchao Shanghai"), of which Zhongchao consolidates the operations and financial results through a series of contractual arrangements.

In 2022, the "Guidance on Establishing and Improving the Health Education Knowledge Dissemination Mechanism for All Media" was issued by National Health Commission in China, which proposed the need to "promote the improvement of health education knowledge quality and increase the supply of high-quality health education knowledge." Although doctors are the primary force in public health education, their general participation in China remains relatively low. According to "2022 China Doctor Insight Report," 40% of doctors in China have provided public health education. The low participation rate is primarily contributed to the difficulty and time-consuming nature of content creation. As there is a significant demand for health education, a systematic platform for producing, creating, and disseminating high-quality patient education content could encourage more doctors to engage in health education.

The "E-Class" platform aims at enhancing the efficiency in creating health education courses, promoting doctors' health education capabilities, and meeting patients' demands for medical and health knowledge and information. "E-Class" self-service course recording platform features integrated media production and distribution capabilities with various efficient video processing functions, including but not limited to, easy video editing, subtitle addition and special effects. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence technology to continuously assist in generating common health knowledges and template libraries and construct a rapid production and distribution system of high-value health education content. Doctors are able to effectively produce health education content during their fragmented time and enhance their health education capabilities. Ultimately, such platform could build up a channel for knowledge sharing from doctors to patients.

According to the National Health Commission, by the end of 2021, there were approximately 4.28 million doctors in China. We believe that the launch of Zhongchao Shanghai's "E-Class" intelligent health education content production platform could help doctors with limited available time create more health education content for the public and patients. Zhongchao expects that this platform could gradually become a new engine to prompt the production of health education content in China.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Zhongchao Inc. is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It consolidates the financial results of a variable interest entity, Zhongchao Medical Technology (Shanghai) Limited, and its subsidiaries (the "PRC operating entities") through a series of contractual arrangements. Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases. The PRC operating entities provide online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under their "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offer patient management services in the professional field of tumor and rare diseases through Zhongxin, offer internet healthcare services through Zhixun Internet Hospital, and pharmaceutical services through Xinjiang Medical and operate an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

