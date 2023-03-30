Subway and Andy Roddick Preview New Pickleball Club Sandwich at the High-Stakes and Star-Studded Pickleball Slam

-- Featuring Subway's new Honey Mustard and thicker, crunchier pickles,

the Pickleball Club is available April 27 --

MIAMI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Subway® unveiled the all-new Pickleball Club before it arrives in Subway restaurants across the country on April 27. To serve up its latest culinary creation, Subway is teaming up with tennis legend Andy Roddick, who will face off against John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Michael Chang at the inaugural Pickleball Slam on April 2 for a $1 million purse.

Inspired by America's latest sports phenomenon, the Pickleball Club puts Andy's signature topspin on the traditional club sandwich by showcasing Subway's two newest ingredients: new, more flavorful Honey Mustard and thicker, crunchier dill pickles. The Pickleball Club is also loaded with Black Forest ham, double the American cheese, crispy hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions – all on Subway's Artisan Italian bread.

"Subway is as excited as I am about the Pickleball Slam, but also how much fun it is to learn the game and be a part of Pickleball culture," said Roddick, the former world No. 1 tennis player and 2003 U.S. Open Winner. "Whether you're a regular in the kitchen or have never even seen a pickleball court, the all-new Pickleball Club has the perfect mix of Subway signature crave and delicious ingredients to keep things fresh."

Subway is a presenting sponsor of the Pickleball Slam, which takes place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday, April 2. Created and produced by Horizon Sports & Experiences and InsideOut Sports & Entertainment, this one-of-a-kind exhibition will be televised live on ESPN at 12 p.m. EST. For more information, visit www.thepickleballslam.com.

While the tournament takes place this weekend, fans looking to try the new Pickleball Club will have to wait until April 27 – when the sandwich makes its debut on the menu at your local Subway, Subway.com and the Subway App.

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) is an affiliate of Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, and provides a unique and complementary combination of sports, experiential marketing, and media capabilities. HS&E has a core focus on IP creation and monetization, strategic advisory and consulting, media rights, sponsorship, sales, and experiential, Metaverse, and Web3.0 strategy and activation. HS&E is led by co-CEOs David Levy and Chris Weil.

InsideOut Sports + Entertainment (ISE) is a Los Angeles based independent event producer founded in 2004 by former world No.1 and Hall of Fame tennis player Jim Courier and former SFX and Clear Channel executive Jon Venison. InsideOut owns and operates numerous proprietary events and promotions including Champions Series Tennis, the Legendary Night Series, The World Series of Beach Volleyball, Major League Pickleball and numerous customized private and public outings. To date, InsideOut has produced over 300 events in 44 states and 12 countries and is committed to a strong charity tie-in with every public event it owns or produces. Since inception, InsideOut events have contributed over $5 million to various charitable causes.

