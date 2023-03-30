LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoyPow, a global renewable energy and battery systems supplier, debuts All Electric Truck Energy Storage System at the Mid-America Trucking Show (March 30 - April 1, 2023) - the largest annual trade show dedicated to the heavy-duty trucking industry in the USA. RoyPow's Truck Energy Storage System (Truck ESS) is an environmentally clean, safe and reliable one-stop solution that delivers truck drivers ultimate comfort by converting their sleeper cab into a home-like truck cab.

RoyPow Launches All Electric Truck Energy Storage System (PRNewswire)

Unlike the traditional diesel-powered APUs running on noisy generators which require regular maintenance or AGM battery-powered APUs which need frequent battery replacement, RoyPow's Truck ESS is a 48V all-electric system powered by LiFePO4 lithium batteries, offering long-haul truck drivers quieter in-cab comfort (≤35 dB noise level), longer run-time (14+ hours) without excessive engine wear or tractor idling. Since there is no diesel engine, RoyPow's Truck ESS significantly lowers operating costs by reducing fuel consumption and minimizing maintenance.

The whole system is comprised of a variable-speed HVAC, a LiFePO4 battery pack, an intelligent alternator, a DC-DC converter, an optional solar panel, as well as an optional all-in-one inverter (inverter + charger + MPPT). By capturing energy from the truck's alternator or solar panel and then storing in the lithium batteries, this integrated system is able to provide both AC and DC power to run the air conditioner and other high power accessories such as a coffee maker, electric stove, etc. The shore power option can also be utilized when it is available from an external source at truck stops or service areas.

As an "engine-off and anti-idling" product, RoyPow's all electric lithium system is environmentally friendly and sustainable by eliminating emissions, complying with the anti-idle and anti-emission regulations nationwide, which include the California Air Resources Board (CARB) requirements, formulated to protect human health and to address air pollution in the state.

In addition to being "green" and "quieter" the system is also "smarter" as it enables remote monitoring and control. Drivers can remotely turn on / off the HVAC system or manage energy usage from mobile phones anytime, anywhere. Wi-Fi hotspots are also available to deliver the best internet experience for truck drivers. To withstand standard road conditions like vibration and shocks, the system is ISO12405-2 certified. The ESS is also IP65 rated, giving users more peace of mind in extreme weather conditions.

The all electric lithium system also provides 12,000 BTU / Cooling capacity, ＞15 EER high efficiency, 1 - 2 hours fast charging, can be installed in as little as 2 hours, comes standard with a 5 Year Warranty for core components and finally unmatched support backed by a worldwide service network.

"We are not doing things the same way as the traditional APU, we are trying to solve current APU shortcomings with our innovative one-stop system. This renewable Truck ESS will significantly improve the drivers work environment and quality of life on the road, as well as reducing Total Cost of Ownership for the truck owners." Said Michael Li, Vice President at RoyPow Technology.

