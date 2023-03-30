PROTECTING YOUR RETIREMENT WITH GOLD

FREE SEMINAR hosted by Chuck Woolery and two former U.S. Mint Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck Woolery is coming to the Phoenix area! U.S. Money Reserve®, America's Gold Authority, is hosting a free seminar to help Americans protect their retirement.

The company is a leading distributor of government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, having served more than 650,000 individual clients and completed more than $2.3 billion in trusted transactions.

Woolery says, "I want to let people know why I have my precious metals I.R.A. with U.S. Money Reserve – they are the only company I trust, and I want others to learn why a portfolio that includes gold is a strong consideration for protecting your wealth".

The free seminar will take place on March 31st at Sun City Grand in Surprise, Arizona. The event will be hosted by legendary game show host Chuck Woolery and feature two former Directors of the United States Mint: U.S. Money Reserve President Philip N. Diehl and Senior IRA Strategist Edmund C. Moy. U.S. Money Reserve is unique in the precious metals industry as the only gold company to work with two former U.S. Mint Directors.

People can Register here, as space is limited to just 250 guests and filling up fast!

Directors Diehl and Moy will share their collective expertise regarding the potential benefits of diversifying with gold and other precious metals to help protect retirement portfolios against financial uncertainty.

For more information or to speak with company leadership at U.S. Money Reserve, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

